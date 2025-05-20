Jokowi was examined by investigators from the criminal investigation police concerning false diplomas this morning





The seventh president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Photo: metrotvnews.com/triiawati prihatsari

Jakarta: The 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) should provide information on the alleged report on having a false diploma at the Bareksrim Polri this morning. Make this declaration in the case investigation phase by the Directorate of General Crimes (Dittipdia). This program was justified by Jokowi's lawyer, Yakup Hasibuan. Jokowi will arrive at the criminal investigation police around 10:00 WIB. “Later, at 10 am, Jokowi plans to provide information at Bareskrim,” said Yakup when he was confirmed on Tuesday, May 2025. Previously, the 7th sister-in-law of the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Wahyudi Andriantto, as well as the lawyer and personal assistant of Jokowi, the Syarif Muhammad Fitrriansyah commissioner came to the criminal investigation building, Friday, May 9, 2025. They came to the diploma of Sman 6 Solo and the Faculty of Forestry, Gajah Mada University (UGM). With the submission of this diploma, Jokowi-Law's sister hopes that the case of the false diploma accusations will soon be completed. “Yes, it's done quickly. It's fast. Yes, it's true,” Andri said in the criminal investigation police, South Jakarta, Friday, May 9, 2025. Meanwhile, Jokowi's lawyer Yakup Hasibuan said the investigators would test the Medico-Legal Laboratory (Labfor) of two Jokowi diplomas. He said that the investigator would shed light on the development of the results of the medical-legal laboratory test. Dittipidum Bareskrim Polri investigates a case of false diploma alleged Jokowi. The survey was conducted on the basis of a letter of complaint from the Ulama team & Activist Defender (TPUA) with the number: specifically / TPUA / XII / 2024 of December 9, 2024. The letter of complaint regarding the discovery of the public and various social media such as a form of Nottoir FEITEN or legal defense of the S1 diploma of Jokowi by the team of defenders of Ulama & Activist. Then, the survey is also based on the information report number: Li / 39 / IV / Res.1.24. / 2025 / Dittipidum on April 9, 2025 for the complaints of Egi Sudjana. Then, on the basis of the investigative control number: SP.LIDIK / 1007 / IV / RES.1.24. / 2025 / Dittipidum on April 10, 2025. Finally, task control number: SP.GAS / 1008 / IV / RES.1.24. / 2025 / DITIPIDUM on April 10, 2025. In the investigation process, Dirtipidum Bareskrim Polri Brigadier General Djuhandani Rahardjo Puro said he had examined 26 witnesses and examined a certain number of documents. In fact, he carried out a laboratory test so that the initial document became a student of the Forestry Faculty UGM to succeed in the thesis exam, with a comparison of the documents of a classmate who entered in 1980 and obtained his diploma in 1985. “The current process is to continue the investigation,” said Djuhandani in his statement on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

