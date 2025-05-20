



Rumors are that the Pakistani army has restarted its conversation with Imran Khan. In a recent television program, the main journalist Najam Sethi spoke of a certain softening, pointing to Khan authorized to meet his sister and his improved treatment in prison. Sethi suggests that reconciliation with the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaaf is being developed and that some police officers met him in prison, asking him to contribute to the ongoing efforts post-conflict to rebuild military nationalism. He would be invited to silence the voices among his disciples who continue to challenge the army.

Many read his recent prison declaration praising the army for his performance during the conflict and parroezing the anti-modern Armys declarations while Khan managed to read tea leaves. He changed his position according to his understanding of writing on the Wallit is no longer possible to politically challenge the armed forces. However, if we had to compare his recent declaration with PTI Hardliners in the diaspora saying that no reconciliation takes place, two possible conclusions can be drawn. First, a colony between Khan and the army did not occur, but that Khan tries to report to the military as an institution which is the moment to combine its popularity with their recently acquired legitimacy to attract greater political force. The message also indicates that even if it has not changed its position which is the only legitimate leader, it has no problem with the broader geo-strategic approach of the Armys. And he simply questions their choice of civil leadership, and that they would benefit by bringing him back to power. Second, military leadership does not really intend to take a U-turn on its policy concerning Imran Khan. Instead, they try to spread stories that would calm the nerves of its support base, which at this stage will be satisfied if it obtained better treatment in prison or if it moves to his residence in Gala Bani.

Despite the popularity of Khans, who, before the conflict with India, was one of the greatest threats to the army leadership, it does not seem likely that General Asim Munnir is about to break the partnership with the Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN). The new avatar of the parties in the form of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, held near the general during the recent geo-strategic crisis. Mining also has no reason to get rid of Asif Ali Zardari and his son, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who also turned out to be a good team in the presentation of the prospect of Pakistans on the forums of the national and international media.

Show the full article

Read also: Pahalgam helps the Pakistani army

Armys back in business

Pakistans The new reality is that traditional military nationalism is back in business. This does not mean that those who voted for Imran Khan or who wanted him to be at the head of the business abandoned him; This simply means that they are no longer bellicose to the military. For this crowd, the desire is to see a reconciliation which could bring Khan back to power without necessarily seeing the army beyond power.

Munir is certainly a beneficiary of the conflict. The general can no longer be seriously challenged by Imran Khan because he is now the new hero. Despite the diverse evaluation of the gains during the conflict on both sides of the border, the performance of Pakistan Air Force in particular has built the image of Mining. The army chief and his team are neither deterred by India's response nor worried about being praised at the national level for those around them. Like some of the young people I spoke with recently said, people are now more tolerant of the idea that Pakistan needs for its survival is a strong soldier. In fact, one of the new problems with which is confronted is to know who to support more, the PML-N which certainly benefited from the conflict in terms of improving its image in Punjab, or Asif Zardari and its party of the Pakistani peoples, which was also at the front to support its efforts.

There is something that has fundamentally changed in the political scenot of the Pakistans, a single political party is willing to paint the army as a foreign or to contest its request for a greater share of resources. As a journalist and commentator on economic issues, Khurram Hussain stressed in his recent article, the military will now expect an increase in his budget, and that will not be criticized but accepted because the conflict has built a case to strengthen the capacity of the military. The majority of Pakistan is back to consider defense expenses as a public good necessary for the existential survival of the country. What goes without saying is that this change of reflection will lead to all the criticisms that have been observed before concerning the extended control of the economy and its commercial interests that are silent.

Here is a modified scenario in which the ancients and the new parties through the ideological spectrum, whether on the left, in the center or to the right, cannot question the new story of the army as a Savior of the State with a demonstrable capacity to protect itself from a greater neighbor. Politically, there is very little space for dissident voices, which means that the PTI can no longer depend on the story of Imran Khan being the only leader who has the capacity to put the military in order. Since the conflict was more intense than in 2019 and the soldiers were able to say that he could successfully repel, any questioning of his institutional power would be out of service.

Unsurprisingly, since the conflict, the social media of the Pakistans have also become relatively silent on other more delicate questions such as the grievance of Sindhi nationalists on the domestic water crisis or the condition of the Baloutche people or the treatment of pachtounes. Most likely, people who talk about these problems will now be dragged or, at best, ignored.

This brings me to a suggestion of friends, who looked in more depth the story of Pakistan nationalism before the conflict. During our conversations on the unpopularity of the military, I remember their argument according to which he is deep and that the question of political dissidents, in particular those who opposed the military because of Imran Khan, would turn as quickly as they began if the conditions changed. Of course, the argument was then in the light of Imran Khan repairing the fences with the GHQ and had the opportunity to play a role. The present moment is even more intense. The fact is that once the conflict began, it was clear for many that the army had the opportunity to return to the driving seat. This does not mean that the problems will not emerge, but so far, he has managed to solve his image problem, just as he has managed to do many other times in the past.

Ayesha Siddiqa is the main member of the War Studies Department at Kings College in London. She tweets @imthedrifter. The views are personal.

(Edited by Theres Sudeep)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/opinion/even-imran-khan-is-praising-pakistan-army-now-military-nationalism-is-back-in-the-country/2631487/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos