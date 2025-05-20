Small grocery stores to electronic commerce platforms – Indians boycott Turkish chocolates, coffee, waffles





India boycott Turkish products and services since Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, chose to support Pakistan during the recent dead end with India.The support of the Erdogans in Islamabad came after India and the Pakistani tensions after Delhi responded to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam which took 26 lives.Now, a range of Indian entities, including small grocery stores in large electronic commerce companies, turn their back on Turkish imports.Although the government has not issued an official commercial prohibition, the boycott could have an impact on the Turkish commercial landscape while India imports approximately 2.7 billion dollars of goods per year from Turkey, mainly mineral fuels and precious metals. AICPDF estimates that the detail prohibition could allocate 20 billion rupees (around 234 million dollars) in sales of food products. Meanwhile, imports of clothing from Turkey totaled $ 81 million last year, according to Reuters.On Monday, the All India Federation Consumer Products Distributors (AICPDF), which provides around 13 million neighborhood stores, announced an indefinite boycott and total Turkish manufacturing products. This decision will have an impact on daily used products such as chocolates, coffee, waffles, jams, cookies and skin care products.Meanwhile, fashion platforms belonging to Flipkart and Reliance also started to remove Turkish clothing brands. Flipkarts Fashion Arm Myntra has struck labels like Trendyol, Lc Waikiki and Mavi. A familiar source with the decision indicates that the action had been taken in national interest and without any push of Walmart, the parent company based in the United States of Flipkarts.The fashion site possessed by Ajio reminders has followed suit, with Turkish brands deleted or marked as in stock, reflecting national feelings.Himachal Pradesh’s chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also called Turkish apples imports, which were valued at $ 60 million in 2024.Travel reservations in the country have also been canceled while large travel companies like Makemytrip, Ixigo, Cleartrip, Chesemytrip announced a service stop in Turkey. Ixigo has interrupted all reservations in Türkiye, Azerbaijan and China, while the elder also reported 22% additional cancellations for Turkey and 30% more for Azerbaijan.Meanwhile, New Delhi also revoked the security authorization of the Turkish aviation company Celebi.

