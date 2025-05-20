



Dr. M. Srinivasan, the former president of the Atomic Energy Committee of India, died on Tuesday May 20225, at the age of 95. The veteran scientist suddenly fell ill overnight in Ooty and died peacefully at local hospital at 4 am on Tuesday. My father suddenly took badly in Ooty last night and died peacefully at the hospital at 4 am in the hospital, my mother is with him. We are going from Bangalore now .., said Sharada Srinivasan, the daughter of the veteran scientist according to an article on social media on Facebook post. Also read | Charles Strouse, composer of Broammy Winning Broadway, dies at 96 Who was Mr. Srinivasan? Srinivasan was the former president of the Atomic Energy Commission who played a major role in the development of India's nuclear energy program. Malir Ramasamy (MR) Srinivasan, born in Janaury 1930, was an Indian nuclear scientist and mechanical engineer who was also responsible for the development of a heavy pressure reactor (PHWR) in India. After joining the Atomic Energy Department (DAE) in September 1955, Srinivasan worked with Dr. Homi Bhabha during the country's first nuclear research reactor, Apsara, who reached criticality in August 1956. In 1959, he was appointed main project engineer for the construction of the Indias atomic power plant and later in 1967, he took charge of the Madras atomic power plant as a chief project engineer. Also read | India, Pak Tensions did not imply nuclear threats: Misri in the Parliament of Parliament In 1974, he became director of the Division of Power Projects Engineering, DAE, and later, in 1984, he was promoted to president of the Nuclear Power Board, where he supervised the planning, execution and exploitation of all nuclear energy projects across the country. In 1987, he finally became president of the Atomic Energy Energy Commission and secretary of the Atomic Energy Department. He received the Padma Vibhushan, the greatest civil recognition in India for all his contributions to the Indian nuclear program. Mr. Srinivasan finished his schooling in Mysore and then joined the College College (currently UVCE) by Mr. Visvesvaraya, where he finished his baccalaureate in mechanical engineering in 1950. He also mashed gas turbine technology from McGill University in Canada in 1954. Also read | Ghar Mein Ghuske Maarrenge, Aur Bachne Ka Ek Mauka Tak Nahi Denge: PM Modi Condolences of PM Modi In a social media position, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the disappearance of the veteran scientist Mr. Srinivasan. Modi stressed how Srinivasan's role in the development of India's nuclear infrastructure was fundamental to industry. Modi has extended his personal thoughts and recognition of the nation for all his contributions to his family and friends at this time of loss. Deeply saddened by the death of Dr. M. Srinivasan, a pillar of the nuclear energy program of India. Its instrumental role in the development of critical nuclear infrastructure was fundamental for our autonomy in the energy sector. We remember him for his inspiring leadership of the Atomic Energy Commission. India will always be grateful to him to have advanced scientific and mentoring progress of many young scientists. My thoughts go to his family and friends during this sad hour. OM Shanti, said Prime Minister Modi in his article on social networks on the X platform. Also read | COVVI-19 cases are increasing in Singapore, Hong Kong: should India worry? The chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, also shared his condolences on an article on Facebook. We mourn the death of Dr. M. Srinivasan, a pillar of the Indias atomic energy program, said Stalin. Over the decades, he directed the creation of 18 nuclear energy units, leading energy autonomy. A true manufacturer of nation. My biggest condolences, he said.

