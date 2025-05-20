



The president of Chinas, Xi Jinping, has increased calls for greater autonomy in the country manufacturing sector, emphasizing a strategy which, according to criticism, has fueled tensions with business partners. XIS comments on Tuesday, that the Chinese chief did during a visit to a ball factory that dates back to the Mao Zedongs era, barely intervened a week after the United States and China agreed with a 90-day truce in their trade war. The two parties agreed to reduce high level prices than 145%, which had threatened to reduce trade between the two largest economies in the world. Economists have called on Chinese decision -makers to move a long -standing emphasis on high -tech production in order to stimulate low interior demand, which has left the country according to growth and growth exports. They also argued that Bekins emphasizes production on consumption has contributed to stimulating global economic imbalances, leading to the trade war with the United States. But Xi said on Tuesday that Chinas focuses on industrial production had been the right decision. To rely on imports of foreign matches, soap and iron in the past, we have now become the largest country of manufacture in the world, he said, according to the news agency of the Xinhua State, adding: we must continue to improve our manufacturing sector, insist on self-realt [and] Master Key Core Technologies. The emphasis on the autonomy of Chinas predates current tensions with American President Donald Trump. In 2015, XI launched Made in China 2025, a government program aimed at extending the interior market share in strategic industries thanks to the use of subsidies and political support. This campaign has accelerated since Trumps' first term, when the American president launched the initial phase of his trade war and introduced export controls on advanced technologies, in particular those related to semiconductors. The western chambers of commerce in the country have also expressed complaints of assembly in recent years according to which industrial and supply policies of Chinas systematically promote national producers and reduce opportunities for foreign companies. During a visit to Luoyang, an ancient city in the province of Henan, Xi urged officials to support the integration of Chinese industries with academic research to stimulate innovation, so that the modernization of Chinese characteristics can really be carried out a slogan which refers to economic development under the control of the Communist Party. Since the end of last year, Beijing has reported a delay in its accent on manufacturing to prioritize domestic consumption. Political decision -makers have also announced measures aimed at loosening monetary policy, increasing the budgetary deficit of the central government and to release funds to stimulate the stock market. But economists have said that the government has not yet announced complete reforms supported by large -scale funding to force a structural change from the economy to consumption. China represents around 18% of world GDP, but only 13% of world consumption. Recommended The country has contributed to around 29% of the value of global manufacturing added in 2023, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, more than the four largest producers in the United States, Japan, Germany and India have combined. Under Made in China 2025, Beijing has set specific market share objectives for advanced technologies such as electric vehicles, high -speed trains, telecommunications, robotics and other areas to improve industrial self -sufficiency in the country. In many products, Chinese companies have had significant successes, sometimes more than doubling their interior market share in the last decade, said Rhodium Group, based in Washington, in a recent program report.

