The Turkish opposition chief Zel calls Erdoan a “local dictator” at the Zmir – Medya News rally





During a mass opposition rally in Zmir on May 19, the party leader of the Peoples of the Republican Peoples (CHP) of the opposition of Turkey, Zgr Zel, delivered a fiery speech Speaking directly to President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, calling him a local dictator and accusing him of silence the dissent by judicial repression.



Addressing hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Gndodu Square, Zel said: You cannot be a world leader if you are not democratic at home. And I say that who looks at you in the eye: you are not a world leader, you are a local dictator. He described the Silivri prison where many opposition figures have been detained as a detention camp for dissidents, comparing him to Adolf Hitlers Stadelheim prison and the installation of Bashar al-Assads Sednaya. The rally, entitled “Protecting the National Will”, marked the sixth mass mobilization by the CHP since the controversial arrest of the mayor of Stanbul, Ekrem Mamolu, the main rival of Erdoan in the next presidential elections in 2028. The event coincided with the day of commemoration and youth of May 19, lending a symbolic weight democratic renewal. The discourse of the Zels focused strongly on the erosion of democratic institutions under the direction of Erdoans. He accused the government of orchestrating a civil status coup by means of judicial mechanisms, saying: there are two types of coups: soldiers and civilians. The one in Türkiye is from today in Bepepe [the presidential complex]And his weapon is the judiciary. Zel presented a platform focused on young people, committing to abolish the Council for Higher Education (YK), at the end of the political appointments of fiduciary (a practice in which elected mayors are replaced by state officials) and to eliminate visa restrictions. We will establish a turkey without prohibitions and borders in our first years in power, he said. He also promised better access to Internet technologies and an increase in student subsidies. In response, the spokesperson for the Party of Justice and Power Development (AKP), Mer Elik, accused Zel of echoing the rhetoric of Europe on the far right. Writing on the social media platform Xsaid Elik, ZGR Zels statements are largely a copy of extreme right Europe. Now he has played the translation role for the fascists of Europe. Rejecting the remarks of CHP leaders as derivatives and inflammatory drugs, added Elik, qualifying our president a local dictator is the type of language first and most often used by European fascists. It is tragic that someone who has not even succeeded as a local chief dares to comment on the management of our president.

