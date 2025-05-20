Why does Donald Trump call for a major investigation into Bruce Springsteen?





Donald Trump called for a major investigation into Bruce Springsteen and other musicians who supported Kamala Harris.

Always bruised with his lack of support for the talents of list A during the presidential election, Trump calls for an investigation into Springsteen, which, according to him, was paid by Kamala Harris for his poor performance during his campaign for the president (published online on Truth Social in all the ceilings, of course).

He then asked: is this not a major and illegal campaign contribution?

In addition to Springsteen, Trump also targeted other artists, notably Bono and Beyonc, during his recent disturbed diatribe: how much Kamala Harris paid Bruce Springsteen for his bad performance during his campaign for the president? Why did he accept this money if he is so fan of his? Isn't that a major and illegal campaign contribution? And Beyonc? And how many went to Oprah and Bono ???

He continued, in climbing: I will ask for a major investigation into this issue. The candidates are not allowed to pay for the endorsements, which Kamala did, under the pretext of paying the entertainment. In addition, it was a very expensive and desperate effort to artificially build his sparse crowd. It's not legal! For these non -patriotic artists, it was only a corrupt and illegal means of capitalizing on a broken system. Thank you for your attention to this case !!!

Well, even if none of Trumps' claims has been highlighted in his publications on social networks, at least the referral to his last attack on freedom of expression is politely formulated.

This completely reasonable explosion and not at all confusing occurs after Springsteen had several scathing speeches criticizing Trump on stage during his EU opening show in Manchester. He spoke of the corruption and the incompetence of the president and his administration.

Springsteen began his Manchester show saying to the public: at home, America I love, America that has written, which has been a headlight of hope and freedom for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and betrayal administration. Tonight, we ask all those who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to raise us with us, raise your voice against authoritarianism and let freedom sound!

Trump then unleashed at the veteran Rock Star, a long -standing faithful critic of the president.

In a very presidential way, Trump qualified the boss of all a rocker, adding: I never liked, never liked his music or his radical left policy and, above all, he is not a talented guy just an arrogant and unpleasant shock.

This dried size of a rocker (his skin is atrophied) should keep his mouth closed until he returns to the countryside, he said.

Threats in addition to the lack of self -awareness when it comes to “dried” physical appearance? How delicious.

It is far from the first time that Trump has criticized the names of celebrities that express themselves against him, like Beyonc and Taylor Swift.

This led the US Federation of Musicians (AFM) to publish a statement last Saturday, the defense of the Both Springsteen and Taylor Swift after Trump attacked them on social networks. Regarding Taylor Swift, he rage posted: has anyone noticed that since I said that I hate Taylor Swift, is she no longer hot? – In reference to the positions, he carried out last year on the approval of Kamala Harris in the American presidential election.

The president of the AFM, Tino Gagliardi, wrote in response: [We] Will not remain silent because two of our members Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swiftare have distinguished and personally attacked by the President of the United States.

Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift are not only brilliant musicians, they are models and inspirations for millions of people in the United States and around the world.

Gagliardi praised singers for their timeless music with deep cultural meaning, adding: musicians have the right to freedom of expression, and we are in solidarity with all our members.

We doubt that the fragile ego will be able to shake it or that hell is running for a few rounds. The United States will suffer, however, because Springsteen and the Street Band has not occurred in the United States since the 2024 elections.

The boss has several European tour dates scheduled for this year until July and has not announced any new American show.

