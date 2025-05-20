Deal or do not agree with Imran Khan?





Recent developments in the Pakistani political landscape again aroused speculation about a possible thaw in relations between military establishment and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. At the heart of the question is a series of secret but important contacts during recent increased tensions with India. According to credible sources, the establishment contacted Imran Khan during the conflict and asked for its cooperation to urge its supporters to support the army at this critical national moment. In a gesture of the spirit of state, Khan conforms, apparently asking his supporters to express his solidarity with the armed forces through social media on X (formerly Twitter).

Shortly after this demonstration of cooperation, the prohibition of X in Pakistan, which had frustrated millions of users and a reduced digital discourse, was lifted. The time of this decision was not lost for observers. Although no official declaration has confirmed a counterpart, the event sequence suggests an implicit understanding. If this is indeed part of a broader reconciliation effort, it must be welcomed and encouraged.

However, whether there is an official “agreement” or a communication from the banner of back-channel, a fact remains indisputable: Imran Khan and its party, Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), command massive popular monitoring. Ignoring or eliminating such force in the political framework of the country is neither democratic nor pragmatic. For national stability and international credibility, the system must include, and not exclude, its most influential stakeholders.

This newspaper constantly argued that Imran Khan should be taken on board. No sustainable political or economic strategy can succeed in Pakistan if the PTI remains in registration with the establishment. Without inclusive political commitment, the actions of the States are likely to be perceived as supporters and thus lose legitimacy in the eyes of the people.

If these contacts between Khan and the establishment mark the start of a new chapter, they should not be considered with cynicism but with cautious optimism. However, punctual commitments during national emergency periods are not enough. There must be a sustained and sincere effort to fill the confidence of trust between PTI and the powers in place. Any reconciliation must be based on equity, mutual respect and the rule of law.

For the future, a possible way to resolve the imposition of political deepening is by fresh and transparent elections. In order for these elections to have credibility, the PTI must be authorized to participate fully and fairly. The attempts to touch or fragment the party will only exacerbate tensions and more alienate it a large segment of the population.

In the final analysis, the future of Pakistan depends on the unity, and not on the division. If conversations behind the scenes are underway, let them evolve towards a real political process. Deal or no agreement, the imperative is clear: all political actors, including Imran Khan, must be treated rightly and give a seat to the table. It is only then that the country can go beyond its current crisis towards a more stable and democratic future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://islamabadpost.com.pk/deal-or-no-deal-with-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos