



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will devote 103 stations refurbished across the country to the public on May 22 as part of the AMRIT BHARAT (ABS) station, four of which are in Mumbai. Of the 12 stations to be reorganized under ABS – the four to be inaugurated by PM are Chinchpokli, Parel, Vadala Road and Matunga. According to managers of the railroad, these four stations have experienced major improvements focused on the convenience of passengers, integration with the city and sustainability with redevelopment works were carried out within 15 months. The stations have been redeveloped at an overall cost of more than Rs 138 crore. The ABS launched in December 2022 by the Ministry of Railways aimed to transform more than 1,300 stations into modern centers with multimodal integration and ready installations for future. The foundation stone of this work in different stations was laid between August 2023 and February 2024. Four improved stations in Mumbai: Chinchpokli The story continues below this announcement Replaced at a cost of RS 11.81 crores, the Chinchpokli station has now improved platforms, better floor, a vertical garden, 3D-painted compound walls and improved foot on the bridges (FOB). The first floor booking office has been renovated with false ceilings and new floor coverings. With more than 36,000 daily passengers, these improvements hope to reduce congestion and improve passenger comfort. Bet With more than 47,000 commuters per day, Parel Station, an important hub for office lovers on central and Western lines, was improved with Rs 19.41 crore. There is a new station building, air parking and new toilet blocks. It also has a limit wall, a vertical garden, internal road works for suburban movements and landscaping on the track side. Parel's drainage system has also been reworked and new modern offices for staff with traction fabric roofs have also been created. Vadala Road Bearing more than 1.3 Lakh of passengers per day, the Vadala Road station experienced the largest overhaul of Rs 23.02 crores. The youthful treatment at Vadala Road includes a flooring and a platform covering, structural repairs on platforms (COP), new toilets and a booking office installation. Improved entry doors, the best ceilings and paint works on FOBs improve features and aesthetics. Mattress The first station managed entirely for women from India, Matunga now has better installations for floor and platform coverings, mainly gateways that comply with disabilities. The renovation of RS 17.28 crore included altered toilets, scale booking offices, a vertical garden and 3D -painted compound walls. The structural rehabilitation of the wooden arches has been carried out, and the main entrance ceiling was carried out to serve more than 37,000 commuters per day, who mainly include students who study in several colleges in the region. The story continues below this announcement Outside Mumbai, 132 stations in the Maharashtra are refurbished as part of the program, 18 of which will be open this month in the hands of PM Modi.

