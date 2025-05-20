Peace in Ukraine looks further after Trumps call with Putin





CNN –

So much for Donald prevails over the strength of the personality forcing Russian President Vladimir Putin to prove that he wants to end the war in Ukraine.

On Monday, the presidents aroused his telephone call with his Russian counterpart were mainly allowed to underline how much such a breakthrough can be.

And more importantly, looking towards the future, it raised new questions about how Trump really wants to be involved and widened the transatlantic divisions at the end of the war.

Ukraine and its European partners are pressure for a 30-day ceasefire to allow the start of a permanent peace agreement. Moscow refused, emphasizing the talks now on a final agreement. Since this process could take months, it looks like a cunning to allow Russia to get ahead with its offensives who kill innocent civilians.

By announcing after his call with Putin that Ukraine and Russia would now hold talks because only they can on a ceasefire and finally the end of the war while the fights are raging, Trump rose to the side of his friend in the Kremlin.

Trump also added a new ambiguity to an increasingly amazed peace effort on Monday. He did not do anything to suppress a previous suggestion of the vice-president JD Vance so that the United States could simply wash his hands if there is no progress. I tell you, the big Egos involved, but I think something will happen. And if this is not the case, I go back and they will have to continue, the president told journalists in the oval office after the call.

The threat of leaving is a classic tutoring of manufacturers. But given the extreme administrations of skepticism to help Ukraine, it may not be a bluff.

Trump also felt like the United States would play a less direct role while Russia and Ukraine were talking. He launched a vague test ball that the Vatican and the new American pope could get involved. Most observers believe that there will be no peace unless America has a maximum lever effect.

I feel that the president may not really have tried to put Putin pressure. It is good that they had a two-hour conversation but by leaving, what do we have? asked Beth Sanner, former deputy director of national information.

We have Putin who continues very maximalist requires an agreement to speak of a framework to speak of a future peace agreement and perhaps a cease-fire that would come after agreements for many things, Sanner told CNNS Boris Sanchez.

This is a call that I think it is really difficult to see this in another way that Putin seemed to get exactly what he wanted.

As always, there was a mystery on the full extent of the Trump conversation with Putin, to whom he has often shown great deference.

Foreigners know only what the Kremlin and the White House want them to know how it happened. But Russian officials offered some attractive clues to the appeal atmosphere. I will tell you that the conversations of such a duration are rare when the two presidents, none of them wanted to end the conversation and hang up, said on Monday the presidential assistant of the Kremlin, helps Yury Ushakov in comments which will not do much to stem concerns among the criticisms of Trump which are an easy brand for Putin.

Before it takes place, the Monday call seemed to mark a pivot point in the unsuccessful American effort to end the war. After all, Trump told Fox News in an interview during his Middle East tour last week, it was Turkey's time, which aroused expectations that Hed becomes difficult with Putin.

And on Sunday, the envoy of presidents Steve Witkoff declared on ABC News that the president had an unrivaled personality force. Witkoff has added, he has to take the phone with President Putin, and that will eliminate part of the Logjam and bring us to the place where we have to go. And I think it will be a very successful call.

But Trump will not use the lever effect that the United States, for example, could harden sanctions against Russia or send more weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

Questioned by journalists in the oval office why he would not impose new sanctions, Trump replied, because I think there is a chance to do something, and if you do this, you could also worsen things. He warned, but there could be a time when it will happen.

In the absence of a more maturity or specificity, however, prevails over the threat without steel. Rather, it looks like a line designed to alleviate the pressure on itself rather than attracting the attention of poutines.

Trump has also renewed his complaints concerning the cost of war in Ukraine, clearly indicating that he will not imitate military aid sent to kyiv by Biden administration, without which efforts to repel Russian forces will be seriously limited. We have given a massive amount, it's just a shame, said the president.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X after the talks he spoke twice on Monday once before the American chief speaks with Putin, then for a joint briefing with European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Given Zelensky's strategic need to avoid new explosions with the president following their oval office argument in February, he was diplomatic. But in a long declaration on X, Zelensky contradicts the formula prevails. He called for stronger sanctions against Russia if it is not willing to stop killing Ukrainians. He proposed direct negotiations with Russia in the Vatican, Turkey or Switzerland, but said they had to involve European and American representatives. And he warned, he is crucial to all of us that the United States did not distant themselves from talks and the pursuit of peace, because the only one to enjoy it is Putin.

It is a decisive moment. The world can now see if its leaders are really able to get a cease-fire and make real and lasting peace, wrote Zelensky, in a comment that could be read at its nominal value or as a criticism of Trumps.

Trump often says that he wants to devote his second mandate to the restoration of peace. And if he is sincere, he could leave the world in better shape.

My whole life is like offers a big problem, Trump said on Monday.

But his efforts so far are relaxing. If anything, the fight in Ukraine and Gaza has intensified since he took office. Trump won a notable humanitarian victory last week by obtaining the release of the last hostages of the United States living in Gaza by accepting indirect talks with Hamas who bypassed Israel.

But Trumps fell for the interest at the end of the war launched after the attacks of October 7, 2023, the attacks led to a void. Now, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has opened a new offensive aimed at controlling the entire enclave, where tens of thousands of Palestinians are hungry. Their fate is a bad omen for Ukraine if Washington also loses interest there.

Elsewhere, the president claimed the merit of having ended a terrifying escalation between India and Pakistan on cashmere this month. But India despite its close ties to the White House challenged the assertions that the American intervention was decisive.

Such conflicts are brewed from decades of historical and nationalist grievances. And everyone can be existential for the leaders concerned. It is therefore barely surprising that the people involved are not moved by Trumps' efforts, which are superficial in relation to the standards of historical peace that the United States of peace is in places like the Middle East and the former Yugoslavia. Such wars work on generational clocks. The schedule wins over the days and weeks.

Putin and Trump are both hitting

I think Putin wants to do it if I thought President Putin did not want to finish it, I wouldn't even talk about it, Trump said in the oval office.

But it is more difficult than ever to be optimistic that the Russian chief really wants to end war soon.

Of course, the conflict was ruinous to the economy of Russia and killed tens of thousands of young Russians. But in his reading, Russia said that Putin stressed that for war to end, his deep causes should be treated. This includes specious affirmations according to which Ukraine must be denazified (in other words, that Zelensky and Democratic governance must be overthrown) and that serious restrictions must be imposed on the sovereignty of the country, the political system and the right to decide on its own destiny.

Of course, Putin wants peace, but only in terms that it would be impossible for Ukraine to accept while remaining an independent nation.

A few weeks ago, Trump called on Russia to stop attacking civilians and wondered aloud if Putin was hitting me. By giving Russia what he wanted on Monday, he is just wondering if Trump is less tired than typing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/20/politics/trump-putin-russia-ukraine-ceasefire-talks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos