Bangkok Post – No BRICK stacks large enough to compete with Dollar, says the director of the Central Bank of Brazil

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participate in a photo ceremony before a plenary session of the BRICS 2024 summit in Kazan, Russia, October 23, 2024. (Sputnik / Alexander Kazakov / Pool via Reuters) Brasilia – The Central Bank of Brazil does not see any realistic perspective of emerging nations in the Brics group creating markets large enough to overthrow the domination of the US dollar over the next 10 years, said director of monetary policy Nilton David on Monday. There is not a significant stock of assets denominated in BRICS which could compensate for the dollar at the moment, David told a webdiffusion of the central bank. “I don't think it will change during the next decade,” he added. The director has recognized that alternative settlement tools could gain ground and help stimulate bilateral commercial transactions, but far from being sufficient to dislodge the dollar in any visible horizon. The acronym Brics refers to the five major emerging economies in Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, which have worked together to solve global problems. The group recently added six other members. Reuters reported in February that the presidency of BRICS by Brazil this year, it would make a common currency available, by focusing on the means to reduce the dependence of the dollar, such as linking payment systems and exploring blockchain standards established by organizations such as the bank for international establishments. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned the Brics group – whose original members were Brazil, Russia, India and China – against attempts to challenge supremacy of the dollar. Founded in 2009 and quickly developed to add South Africa, the group recently included Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, making it an increasing diplomatic counterweight with traditional Western powers. David also said that he considered Bitcoin as “a speculative currency by nature”, noting that the reserves of 340 billion dollars in Brazil remain massively in dollars because almost all external transactions in the country are settled in the American currency. According to the director, the Central Bank wishes to preserve the liquidity and depth of its foreign trade market, but it recognizes that these characteristics have side effects. David noted that Brazilian real has a “natural” correlation with risk assets, which makes it more volatile. It is often the pivot for portfolio managers, he said, adding that it attracts investors who only briefly hold the currency, causing a strong balance of demand.

