Imran Khan refuses to undergo a lie detector, polygraphic test





Rawalpindi: the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, refused to undergo a polygraphic test in relation to the cases of riots of May 9, said Ary News, citing sources.

According to sources, former Prime Minister Imran Khan who has been detained in Adiala prison since August 2023, refused to participate in the investigation process, citing the absence of his legal advisor during the planned test.

An investigation team from Lahore police, led by assistant Superintendent of the Police (DSP) Asif Javed, arrived at Adiala prison to perform the polygraphic test. The team included inspectors Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Alam and Muhammad Arham, as well as Abid Ayub of the Punjab Medico-Legal Unit. However, prison staff said Khan refused to leave his cell for the procedure.

It should be mentioned here that the anti-terrorism court allowed the accusation to carry out polygraphic and photogrammetric tests of Imran Khan imprisoned in 12 cases of the riots of May 9 against him.

Later, the PTI information secretary, Sheikh Waqas Akram, announced that the party would resist a polygraphic test ordered by the court for former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing Peshawar journalists, Akram said that PTI would prevent the test at all costs, qualifying it as a politically motivated decision in relation to the riots of May 9, 2023.

Photogrammetric test

Photogrammetric testimony A method that uses photos or images to measure things or create 3D models of objects or scenes. Think about it as taking photos from different angles and use them to determine the distances, shapes or even rebuild placements how you can use photos to estimate the size of a room or build a virtual model of a building.

Polygraph

The polygraph test or a lie detector test involves attaching sensors to your body to measure things like your heart rate, your breathing and your perspiration while you answer questions. The idea is that if you lie, your body can react differently (as becoming nervous), but it is not infallible and can be influenced by many factors.

Imran Khan has been behind bars since August 2023 and has faced more than 100 cases concerning the state secrets that disclose, selling state gifts on May 9. The founder of the PTI with his wife was also sentenced in an illegal case of Nikkah but then acquitted.

Imran Khan denounced all cases as politically motivated.

