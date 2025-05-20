Politics
The war on two front of Modi
After failing to win the last four -day war with Pakistan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi acts like an injured lion whose ego is deeply injured. After the ceasefire with Pakistan on May 10, Modi now seems to be stubborn to win what he calls a two-forehead war while holding the Indus water Treaty (IWT) pending and supporting the so-called declaration of independence from Pakistan by Bla, the Baloch Liberation Army.
Indian strategic thinkers and decision -makers calculated Pakistan's response when they pulled up to 24 missiles in AJK and Punjab. Although it is a clear defeat for the obvious New Delhi of the decline in his war aircraft worth millions of dollars, the largest debacle of the Modi government came in the form of President Donald Trump announcing the cease-fire between India and Pakistan in a tweet on May 10-something that can only be analyzed and interpreted as the American mediation between the two adversaries. The United States – an important member of the Quad Bloc, also featuring India, Australia and Japan – have avoided making political or strategic support for the Modi government during the war with Pakistan, spoiling its years of strategic investment in its relations with the United States. New Delhi, however, did not concede that the ceasefire was the result of the direct intervention of President Trump, and rather insisted that the activation of the hotline for communication between the military commanders of the two countries worked to prevent a new climbing of the armed conflict.
A rabid opposition as well as certain pillars of the BJP, who called Trump's pretension to mediate the ceasefire a stab on the back, will now try to shape an anti-US story in India. New Delhi is expected to activate its pro-Indian lobby in the United States to pronounce a story that Trump administration officials announced the ceasefire with Pakistan without its approval. Indian circles also blame Trump that he has an interest acquired because of his ambition to ask for a noble peace prize at the expense of India. The Indian media also alleges that Trump lied by indicating that he had threatened to stop trade with Pakistan and India for both parties to accept a cease-fire. If the superiority of Chinese weapons used by Pakistan has been established on French, Israeli, Russian and American weapons used by India, the four-day war caused the causality of Indo-American reports. In the coming days, it will be difficult for the president of America to meet the contradictory posture of India and the growing lack of confidence between the two countries.
India and Pakistan claim victory in the war, but there are many evidence that New Delhi failed to kiss Islamabad and had to accept a cease-fire because of his military failures. The Indians boast that Pakistan – because of its economic situation and its world condemnation of the Attack of Pahalgam on April 22 – will not be able to survive Indian military pressure has failed to stand on the battlefield. Now, instead of accepting that the Indian army, in particular its air force, has not succeeded, the Modi threatening government islamabad that he would not tolerate the “nuclear blackmail” the next time. The Indian Prime Minister's television speech on May 12 and another at the base of the Air Force in Adampur on May 13 were an attempt to compensate for the poor performance of the Indian army. In the two speeches, he adopted a belligerent posture and said that India would only discuss “Pakistan occupied cashmere” in all future talks with his neighbor and would not restore the IWT. He also said that the Sindoor operation was continuing and that any future terrorist attack in Pakistan would come up against any strength. He also accused Pakistan of having violated the ceasefire, but he was strongly pushed by Islamabad, calling this false news.
After failing to involve Pakistan in his operation as a false flag in Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Moda is now trying to focus on two fronts. Given the poor performance of the Indian Air Force in the four-day war, Modi is now focusing on the condescension of the so-called Liberation Movement in Balutchistan and continues to hold the TRA in suspense. This two -Front Modi government policy must be analyzed on three sides.
The first is the Indian attempt to destabilize Pakistan by propagating and helping BLA independence. In its so-called declaration of independence, the Bla has called on India and other countries to recognize an independent state of Balutchistan. From now on, the link between New Delhi and Bla is a secret of Polichinelle. India has long been involved in a war by proxy with Pakistan in Balutchistan and Afghanistan – something he is now trying to develop. According to reports, “Mir Yar Baloch, an eminent Baloutch activist and writer, shared a series of declarations on social networks last week proclaiming the formation of a” Balutchistan Republic “and calling on the Indian government to establish a Baloch embassy in New Delhi. He also called on the United Nations for the United Nations to recognize the authorization of the United Nations.” Pakistan must manage the movement of Bla with prudence instead of considering it just a question of public order. What is necessary are effective political, economic and governance reforms in Balutchistan so that the people of the province remain favorable in Pakistan at all levels.
Second, Pakistan must approach the World Bank and the International Court of Justice to exhibit the violation of New Delhi at the IWT. According to the Treaty, neither India nor Pakistan can suspend it or revoke it unilaterally, because any change in the status of the treaty must be by consensus. In addition, India cannot stop the waters of the Indus, Chenab and Jhelum – the three rivers exclusively for the use of Pakistan under TPI – because it has neither the capacity and not the skills necessary to achieve the objective. In the meantime, Pakistan must take measures to keep water and improve its water storage capacity.
Third, the resumption of a dialogue between India and Pakistan is the only way to prevent a new climbing of the conflict. The two parties must return to the policy of the 1980s when they acted as responsible neighbors and relaunch the composite dialogue of the 1990s for a just and honorable settlement of their unanswered questions.
