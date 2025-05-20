



May 19, 2025, 12:40 pm Edt / updadedmay 19, 2025, 2:00 p.m.

By Steve Legs

While Donald Trump was preparing for an important meeting with Russia Vladimir Putin, he was held because the American president could spend the morning meeting with aid, reviewing his notes and strategy and ensuring that he was fully prepared for a game of delicate diplomacy.

But shortly before the discussion sensitive to the Republicans with his counterpart in Moscow begins, he decided to let the world know what was in his mind. HuffPost reported:

President Donald Trump launched a new attack on the legend of rock Bruce Springsteen on Monday as well as several other big celebrities during a diatribe in the middle of the night on his social website. … He also attacked Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey and Bono, saying without evidence that they were all paid to approve Harris in the presidential election in recent years.

The first sign of a problem occurred last week, while Trump was still in the middle of a trip to the Middle East, when the president put aside a little time to complain of Springsteen while simultaneously suggesting that Taylor Swift is no longer hot, entirely thanks to his pop-star reviews.

Obviously, however, it is not his last words on the subject.

How much did Kamala Harris paid to Bruce Springsteen for his bad performance during his campaign for the president? Trump wrote online in a message published at 1:34 am local time. Why did he accept this money if he is so fan of his? Isn't that a major and illegal campaign contribution? And Beyonc? … and how many went to Oprah and Bono ???

As part of the same bizarre diatribe, the president again, before his Putin meeting continued to write, I will ask for a major investigation into this issue. The candidates are not allowed to pay for the endorsements, which Kamala did, under the pretext of paying the entertainment. In addition, it was a very expensive and desperate effort to artificially build his sparse crowd. It's not legal! For these non -patriotic artists, it was only a corrupt and illegal means of capitalizing on a broken system.

Almost eight hours later, when he was likely to prepare for his meeting linked to the war in Ukraine, the American president returned to this subject. According to reports, Beyonc was paid $ 11,000,000 to walk on a scene, quickly approve Kamala and go to noisy hoots for never having played, not even a song! He wrote.

Remember that the Democrats and Kamala illegally paid millions of dollars to do nothing but give Kamala a large -scale approval. It is an illegal electoral scam at the highest level! It is an illegal campaign contribution! Bruce Springsteen, Oprah, Bono and, perhaps, many others, have a lot of explanations to make !!!

Insofar as reality still has a meaning in situations like this, briefly notes that there is literally no evidence of Harris or his countryside to anyone for approvals; There was nothing corrupt in the support that the candidate then Democrat received celebrities during the 2024 campaign; Beyonc did not face noisy hoots after approving Harris; And there is nothing illegal about public figures publicly supporting a presidential candidate.

It is also worth mentioning by passing that hysterical online communications do no favor for its very stable description of itself.

But a particular interest was the interest of presidents in a major survey on this issue.

All well considered, there is no reason to compete on each Trump crisis, its rage towards celebrities who dared to criticize it, its strange approach to pop culture, or its use of the illegal word as synonymous with things that I do not like. What matters to me, however, is the will of the presidents to use the power of the state to pursue criticism of authoritarian style.

This is particularly true now with the Ministry of Justice led by a Attorney General who apparently considers himself as an extension of the White House and his political agenda which raises the prospect of a federal investigator who has really launched an investigation into the celebrities that Trump does not like.

