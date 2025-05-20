Erdogans his rumors of the presidency of Fenerbahce, says that Focus remains on education

BIlal Erdogan, son of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and member of the board of directors of organizations such as Turgev and the Ilim Yayma Foundation, has publicly rejected rumors on his potential candidacy for the presidency of Fenerbahce Sports Club. His comments on Fenerbahce and his rival Galatasaray also drew attention.

Concentrate on education, not the management of sport

Honestly, I don't know where these rumors come from. I have never considered a career in sports management. My goal remains on cultural identity and educational activities, said Bilal Erdogan. He stressed that devoting time to football management would harm his important educational work. If I spent time managing football, I would neglect the tasks that I consider vital, he added.

Addressing the family loyalty of football, noted Erdogan, I encourage my sons to support Fenerbahce. When I speak with the students, many wear Galatasaray jerseys, which is easy for them, but I advise them to support Fenerbahce instead.

Fenerbahce's elections are looming in the middle of growing dissatisfaction

The remarks occurred after Fenerbahce announced an extraordinary general meeting in September which will include the elections, after growing dissatisfaction with the current management after the recent victory of the Galatasarays championship.

Answering questions on a presidential offer directly, Bilal Erdogan said, Fenerbahce is the team I support, just like our president. The club has a passionate fans base eager for success. However, I do not present myself to the presidency. I hope to see better management, but sports leaders should be based on the reason and authentic ambition, not just loyalty.

So far, two candidates have officially announced their offers: Hakan Bilal Kutlualp and Mahmut Uslu, the latter linked to former president Aziz Yildirim. Meanwhile, speculation continues on social networks.