Xi Jinping wants Chinese officials to tighten their belts, ordered them to reduce alcohol, cigarettes and …, reason is …





This is part of President XIS's broader campaign against corruption and flashy wealth demonstrations. Officials have already been informed at the end of 2023 of “getting used to the belt”.

In a new desire to reduce unnecessary spending, the Chinese government has asked officials of the country to reduce unnecessary spending, in particular on travel, restaurants and offices. Action is an indication of President Xi Jinping's continuous attempts to encourage austerity while China encounters more economic problems. According to the Xinhua news agency managed by the State, the new order aims to reduce extravagant meal expenses, drink and smoke. The leading authority of the Communist Party urged those responsible for being disciplined and not to engage in extravagance. They described the extravagance of “shame” and welcomed the frugal spending of public funds as “admirable”. This is part of President Xi's broader campaign against corruption and flashy wealth demonstrations. Managers have already been invited at the end of 2023 to “get used to the belt”. Now, these instructions are reinforced while China is struggling to reduce income from land sales and the increase in local debt. To alleviate growing budgetary stress, Beijing set up its most important efforts in 2023 to control debt at local government and prevent potential defects. The objective is to leave more space in the budget to facilitate economic expansion, Bloomberg reported. The word from above is unequivocal: civil servants must give an example and save money. During the weekend, Cai Qi, head of the Higher Communist Party, visited the Hebei province and asked local officials to leave “a food and consumption of extravagant”, according to Xinhua. President XI launched this cost reduction campaign in 2012, with the aim of slowing down corruption and ensuring that civil servants worked for the people, not themselves. The campaign returned during the important legislative sessions of China in March this year, where the leaders promised to stimulate the economy by keeping government expenses on necessities rather than luxury. With increasing debt and budget reduction, the government is now asking for total efforts to slow down costs and make responsible behavior. The message: Even leaders must live more frugally during adversity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/world/report-xi-jinping-wants-chinese-officials-to-tighten-their-belts-orders-them-to-curb-alcohol-cigarette-spending-and-reason-is-3153036 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos