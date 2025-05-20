Narendra Modi at the World Health Assembly – The week





While approaching the 78th session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined India's contributions to global initiatives on Tuesday. Modi stressed that the theme of the World Health Assembly this year, “One World for Health”, aligns the vision of India for global health. Read also | Explained | What a historic pandemic agreement adopted in American absence India health reforms, including Ayushman Bharat, were highlighted by Modi via videoconference. Ayushman Bharat covers 580 million people and provides free treatment. The program has recently developed to cover all Indians above the age of 70. Modi also noted how the vast Indian network of thousands of health and well-being centers facilitates early detection and detection of diseases such as cancer, diabetes and hypertension. Adapting to the advanced world of technology, the role of technology in health and digital initiatives of India as the digital platform following the vaccination of women and pregnant children and the unique digital identity system has been mentioned. Read also | Which the fresh cash of fresh cash as the financing pressures rise after the release of us “This helps us to integrate advantages, insurance, files and information. With telemedicine, no one is too far from a doctor. Our free telemedicine service has allowed more than 340 million consultations,” said Modi. “The health of the world depends on how we care about the most vulnerable,” he added. “The world South is particularly affected by health challenges. The India approach offers reproducible, scalable and sustainable models. We will be happy to share our learning and best practices with the world, especially the world South,” said Modi. He also invited all countries to participate in the 11th International Yoga Day in June. This year, the theme is “Yoga for land, health.” Modi has also congratulated WHO and all the Member States for the successful negotiations of the Intergovernmental Negotiation Treaty (INB). WHO member states adopted a global pandemic agreement on Tuesday in order to be better prepared to treat future pandemics. However, with the United States that withdraws from WHO, there is uncertainty about its effectiveness. The United States was the largest fundaler.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/health/2025/05/20/india-ready-to-share-health-best-practices-with-global-south-narendra-modi-at-world-health-assembly.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos