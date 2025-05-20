



The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf, Imran Khan, can be seen in this un dated image. Facebook / @ imrankhanoficial

The Pakistan imprisoned Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), the founder, Imran Khan, underlined the need for unity between his party and the armed forces of Pakistan, saying that he had never closed his talks with the establishment.

“Imran said that the army is mine, and the country is mine 'it had refused only with the outgoing government, and not in the military establishment,” said PTI president, Gohar Ali Khan, speaking with journalists after meeting the founder of the PTI in Adiala prison.

His remarks occurred in the midst of media reports on IMRAN, which has been held since August 2023, concluding an agreement with the government after the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the talks.

Sources have indicated that the cricket player who became a politician also asked Gohar to proceed, although with a condition to keep the process outside the media spotlights.

However, the development was rejected by lawyer Gohar and Imran's sister Aleema Khan, the first saying that no agreement was concluded with any district concerning the founder incarcerated by the parties.

PTI information secretary, PTI Shaikh Waqas Akram, when he is contacted by the news, said there was currently no maintenance, including the rear channel, between the PTI and the government or the establishment.

It is up to a question relating to Imran's reported willing to meet any representative of the adiala prison, Shaikh said that Adiala prison meetings are not regulated by Imran.

Addressing journalists today, Gohar said that the former Prime Minister had praised the armed forces for having decisively responded to the Indian assault, saying that reprisals have raised the morale and dignity of nations.

Gohar reiterated that the PTI had already denied rumors of support for an internal change. We want the country to move to unity, he added.

According to PTI sources, the former ruling party planned to present trusted requests against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the President of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, in collaboration with the opposition allies.

The sources also claimed that the founder of the PTI had ordered the parties of the parties of the parties and combined to move forward in the planning of the motion, which gives them the power to perform the strategy when the time had come.

However, the president of the PTI, one day earlier, rejected media relationships as well as foundation and false.

Meanwhile, today, Gohar also said that Imran thought that the dialogue was necessary and previously called it. He stressed the importance of national solidarity, he said.

For his part, the main lawyer Salman Akram Raja also spoke to the media after meeting the founder of the PTI and confirmed that he was in good health.

Our meeting was very positive. He [the PTI founder] Long talked about the importance of internal unity and national cohesion, said Raja.

According to Raja, the founder of the PTI said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been defeated but could try another provocation.

He [Imran] Stressed that the nation must unite to deal with all external threats and work collectively to repair the economy, said Raja, adding that the founder of the PTI had expressed his desire to contribute to national unity.

On issues concerning future demonstrations, Raja said: the peaceful protest is our democratic law, but no final decision has yet been made.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1313487-army-is-mine-imran-khan-emphasises-unity-between-pti-armed-forces The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos