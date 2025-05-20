Donald Trump “ surprised '' The public was not informed of the diagnosis of Biden cancer “a long time ago” | US News





Donald Trump said he was “surprised” that the public was not “informed a long time ago” after Joe Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Trump also suggested that at least one of the doctors dealing with Mr. Biden for the disease previously said that the former American president was “cognitively” – something he claims later, he turned out to be “not”.

Friday, Mr. Biden, 82, received a diagnosis of cancer, tests revealing that the disease had spread to his bones.

Prostate cancer is assigned a Gleason score, which varies from two to 10 and indicates how abnormal cancer cells are compared to healthy tissues under the microscope.

Mr. Biden's office reported that his score was new, suggesting a very aggressive form of the disease.

Questioned by a journalist in the White House this evening if he had a comment on the diagnosis, Mr. Trump said: “I think it's very sad, in fact.

“I am surprised that the public was not informed a long time ago because to reach the new scene, it's long.”

Trump said he had just passed a “very complete” physical test which included “cognitive tests” and added: “I am proud to announce that I have ace him”.

Mr. Biden had run against Trump in the 2024 presidential election before resigning after a disastrous performance of debate fueled his concerns about his age and his ability to serve.

A large part of the concern concerned his cognitive capacities following a series of blunders – in particular by referring to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “President Putin” during a NATO summit.

In his Comments at the White House, Trump suggested that a doctor who had already tested the cognitive capacities of Mr. Biden was also involved in the diagnosis of his cancer.

The American president said: “I think, if you take a look, it was the same doctor who said that Joe was good … There was nothing wrong with him.

“Well … if it was the same doctor who said there was nothing wrong there … It turned out to be a sad situation.”

Trump added that “in other words”, there are “things that happen that the public was not informed” and said it was “very dangerous”.

In reference to the diagnosis of Mr. Biden, the American president continued: “The other thing you have to say, that is why it took so long? I mean … It takes a long time, can take years to reach this level of danger.”

He added: “I think people should try to discover what happened … Maybe it was the same doctor and that someone does not tell the facts … It's a big problem.”

It is not clear if the American president referred to the time that Mr. Biden took to obtain a diagnosis or the time it took for him to be made public.

Trump was addressed to journalists following a two -hour call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday while trying to negotiate the end of the war in Ukraine.

The American president said in the oval office that there was a “good luck” of peace between Russia and Ukraine – but added that America has a red line in the next talks.

Mr. Trump wouldn't say what this red line is.

There are “large Egos involved,” he said before adding: “It was a European situation, it should have been a European situation.”

The king sends the best wishes

Earlier, it appeared that King Charles had written privately to Mr. Biden after his diagnosis of cancer.

The monarch, which undergoes his own treatment for unharmed cancer, welcomed the former American president for tea and talks in Windsor in July 2023.

The King's private message comes after the British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was “very sorry to learn” the news of Mr. Biden's cancer diagnosis.

“All the best in Joe, his wife Jill and their family, and wishing President Swift and a successful treatment,” he added.

Former President Barack Obama said: “Michelle and I think of the whole Biden family.

“No one has done anymore to find revolutionary treatment for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am sure that he fights this challenge with his resolution and brand grace. We pray for rapid and complete recovery.”

The former American president published on Monday an image of himself and his wife Jill on X and wrote: “Cancer touches us all. Like many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are the strongest in broken places. Thank you for raising us with love and support.”

