I don't want to show the diploma, Jokowi: Later in court





Jakarta, kompas.com – 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has still not shown its diploma to the public. He said that his new diploma would be displayed if the jury asked for the trial. This was transmitted by Jokowi after being examined by investigators at Criminal investigationTuesday (5/20/2025). “”Degree We will open it later on demand by courtby the judge. Thus, we are waiting for the next legal process, “said Jokowi. Read also: Check for an hour, Jokowi was questioned about the success of the diploma at the thesis According to Jokowi, the Court is the most competent institution to show its diploma later. “Yes, it is for everything to be clear and clear. The most competent institution for the place where I show degree I'm in court later, “added Jokowi. In fact, when he was examined by the investigators, Jokowi also diploma which was asked yesterday by investigators by investigators in the Medico-Legal Laboratory (LABFOR). When meeting the media, books or black cards crew was also transported by Jokowi. However, not even once the content of this card has opened in front of the camera projector. The A4 size card has already been seen fading. Read also: Observation of the Jokowi diploma which becomes a controversial logo, UGM in his faded mam The yellow logo of Gajah Mada University (UGM) was seen to eat most of the first pages. On the UGM logo, there are the words “Gajah Mada University” and “Ir Joko Widodo”. The name Jokowi listed on the Carte Noire has also been faded. Likewise, information below that can no longer be read. Jokowi lawyer said Yakup Hasibuan, Jokowi diploma It was opened in front of the investigator.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/05/20/12281451/tak-mau-tunjukkan-ijazahnya-jokowi-nanti-di-pengadilan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos