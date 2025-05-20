Taylor Swift could love a word with Trump about his recovery speech





Donald Trump, who regularly intimidates his enemies perceived on social networks, has criticized online harassment and the spread of false photos on the Internet when signing the legislation intended to brake the so-called revenge.

During a ceremony in the Roseraie de la Maison Blanche, Trump offered words of support to those whose life was shaken by online harassment. He condemned the very abusive situation of deep forts and other forms of online harassment.

If horrible what is happening, said the president, adding, with the rise of the generation of IA images, countless women were harassed with deep buttocks and other explicit images, distributed against their will. It's false, and it's so horribly false. … We will not tolerate online sexual exploitation.

The bill, nicknamed the Take It Down Act, aims to stop the proliferation of explicit images published online without the consent of subjects, including the images generated by artificial intelligence, known as Deepfakes. Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, presented the bill last year, and he gained momentum with the help of First Lady Melania Trump before the Congress succeeded with almost unanimous support.

Trumps' remarks in Roserbe Monday were somewhat shocking, given his notorious online presence and his story to make obscene comments on online women and share false photos.

In September 2024, Trump republished his social account Truth A false photo of the presidential candidate then Democrat Kamala Harris posing allegedly with Sean Diddy Combs, who had been charged a few days earlier for sex trafficking, racket and transport to engage in prostitution. (Combs pleaded not guilty, and his trial began earlier this month in New York.) The post shared and later not shared by Trump wondered if Harris had been involved in alleged disgrace musical bumps.

About a month earlier, Trump shared what seemed to be a series of deeply plans which claimed that the pop Taylor Swift superstar had approved its presidential candidacy, including an image apparently generated by the AI ​​of Swift, disguised as Uncle Sam, with the legend that Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump.

I accept! Trump wrote in the post-compliance with tampered images.

Swift approved Harris a few weeks later. A few days later, Trump said in a memorable way, I hate Taylor Swift!

