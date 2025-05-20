Live updates: Trump goes to Capitol Hill to put pressure for his scanning tax and his expense bill





President Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin spoke two hours on the phone yesterday. It is the third step known that the two leaders spoke since Trump was inaugurated in January and comes when he became more and more frustrated by the refusal of the Russian presidents to conclude a peace agreement with Ukraine.

Before talking to Putin, Trump spoke to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Here is what we know about developments after the Trump-Putin call:

What Putin said: Russian President said the conversation with Trump was frank and substantial, and thanked it for the support of the United States by taking over the direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, according to Russia Tass's state agency. Putin also said that Trump had expressed his position on the secession of hostilities, the ceasefire and, on my part, I stressed that Russia represents a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis. We just need to describe the most effective routes to evolve towards peace. The two leaders did not discuss a delay for the conferences, said a spokesperson for the Kremlin.

What Trump said: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to a cease-fire and, more importantly, the end of the war, Trump announced on Truth Social after his call. The conditions for this will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know the details of a negotiation that no one else would know. Trump also said that the tone and mind of his conversation with Putin were excellent and that Russia wanted to trade on a large scale with the United States when the war is over.

Trump informs the allies: Trump also declared on Truth Social that after the end of his call with Putin, he immediately informed the following leaders of the content of the appeal after his end: Zelensky, president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the French president Emmanuel Macron, the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the President Stubb.

How Zelensky replied: Zelensky called for new sanctions in the Russian banking and energy sectors. He said that a future location for a next series of talks that would first aim to make a cease-fire would be discussed. Zelensky also said that Ukraine would not withdraw any of his troops from the regions held from his country. Zelensky also said that Russia was trying to buy time in negotiations to continue his war, after the call between Trump and Putin failed to extract the Russian chief's concessions.

Exchange of American prisoners: Putin and Trump also discussed an exchange of American prisoners, involving nine people for nine others, said presidential assistant at Kremlin Yury Ushakov.

On the field: Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of having launched drones of attack on each other during the night, a few hours after Putin spoke by phone with Trump.

