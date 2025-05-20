Vladimir Putin wants peace for Russia, Ukraine, says President Trump





After his telephone calls with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, President Donald Trump seemed confident that the peace talks between the two nations at war will soon progress.

In response to a question of journalists outside the White House on Monday, Trump said that he thought that Russian President Vladimir Putin was authentic in his search for a peace agreement.

“President Trump, do you think Vladimir Putin wants peace?” The journalist shouted through the lawn.

Trump stopped and replied, “I do it. Yes.”

“Do you still trust Putin?” The journalist continued, to which Trump replied: “I do it.”

Trump says Putin is tired of the Russian-Ukraine war

President Donald Trump (center), Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelenskyy (left) and Russian president Vladimir Putin (right). (Getty Images)

Speaking later the same day, after an event honoring agents of the application of fallen laws in the White House, Trump said that he thought that Putin had “enough” of the war.

“I think he has enough. I think he has enough. It's been a long time. It has been going on for more than three years. When you think, it has been going on for a long time,” said the president.

Meanwhile, Trump seemed less confident in the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. When asked if Zelenskyy is in fact enough to help the peace talks, Trump replied: “I prefer to tell you in about two weeks, because I can't say yes or no.”

“Listen, it's a strong person, Zelenskyy, a strong guy, and he's not the easiest to manage,” said Trump. “But I think he wants to stop, and it's a very bad thing that happens there. I think he wants to stop. But I could better answer this question in two or four weeks. I hope that the answer is that he wants to resolve it.”

Russia bombes Ukraine with drones after Trump announced talks with Putin

President Donald Trump listens to a question during an event to present law agents a prize at the Oval Office of the White House, Monday May 19, 2025. (Photo Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP)

Trump also commented Pope Leo XIV inaugurated, saying that he would like to help facilitate peace between the two nations. Trump said it would be “great” to have peace talks at the Vatican.

“There is a huge bitterness, anger, and I think it might help part of this anger,” said Trump.

Trump and Putin held a two-hour call on Monday in what the United States said that Russia has ended his mortal war in Ukraine.

Trump and Putin described the call in a positive light, the chief of the Kremlin saying that he was “frank” and “useful”, but he is not immediately clear what results were obtained.

Trump went to social networks to rent the call as “very good” and said: “Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to a cease-fire and, more importantly, the end of the war.”

Rubio teases the details of Potential Trump, Putin in person after the ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine

Pope Leo XIV on his visits by Popemobile Saint-Pierre to the Vatican before the inaugural mass of his pontificate, Sunday May 18, 2025. (Andrew Medichini)

“The conditions for this will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know the details of a negotiation that no one else would know,” he added.

Putin, in a press release after the call, also noted that “a ceasefire with Ukraine is possible” but “Russia and Ukraine must find compromises that are suitable for both parties”.

Friday, any concrete detail on the nature of these compromises, despite attempts to negotiate in Türkiye, which Trump suggested failed because he was first to negotiate with Putin.

Before the talks, Trump also spoke with Zelenskyy, as well as other world leaders such as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, who said he discussed the urgent need for Putin to accept an unconditional ceasefire or face serious repercussions, including more sanctions.

Trump will start the 18th week in office with an offer of high challenges to make broker in Ukraine, Russia Peace

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian emergency service, the firefighters extinguished the fire after the missile attack in Russia which killed at least 20 civilians in Sumy, Ukraine, Sunday April 13, 2025. (Ukrainian emergency service via AP)

Russia currently occupies about 20% of the land mass in Ukraine. However, the advance of the Russian army has slowed considerably in a virtual impasse.

In October, Fox News Digital reported that Russia had undergone some 600,000 victims in its war with Ukraine more than its losses in each conflict since the Second World War has combined.

Caitlin McFall of Fox News Digital and Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.

Peter Pinedo is a political writer for Fox News Digital.

