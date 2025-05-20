Xi Jinping challenged him and Vladimir Putin played him: how to call Donald Trump's bluff





President Donald prevails over a highly publicized phone call with Russian president Vladimir Putin was supposed to pave the way for peace in Ukraine. Instead, it has become a showcase of the Diplomatic Signature Trumps model: daring statements, minimal follow -up and a retirement that benefits the rivals of the Americas.After 120 minutes in play with Putin, Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine would immediately begin negotiations – but omitted any commitment to the sanctions, deadlines or American leaders in talks. Europe is alarmed. Kyiv feels abandoned. And Putin, according to criticism, left with another victory.Why it matters Trump campaigned in 2024 by finishing the Ukraine war in 24 hours. But almost five months after the start of his second mandate, his approach is increasingly like a strategic disengagement has hidden as a disagreement.

Today, it seems that we are back in a long-term scenario, in which Putin buys himself and his soldiers more time. Putin has won more opportunities, and a ceasefire and a resolution seem further, Kristine Berzina, director general of the German Fund Marshall, told Bloomberg.

The message to Beijing opponents in Moscow? Trump prefers the optics of diplomacy at the cost of confrontation. Just like the Chinese president Xi Jinping Faced with Trump in a trade war and left with major prices discounts, Putin now seems to have Amacé Trump by taking a step without real concessions.

Faced with Trump in a trade war and left with major prices discounts, Putin now seems to have Amacé Trump by taking a step without real concessions. From China to Russia: What happened with Putin is not unique. Trumps Xi Jinpings China management followed the same plan. To begin with, Trump increased prices on Chinese imports to 145%, threatening global decoupling. China has retaliated. Trump blinked. The United States has discreetly decreed, agreeing to reduce prices to 30% in exchange for current discussions. OverviewPost-Coll Stament Trumps highlighted an immediate start to cease-fire negotiations-but Russia has offered no calendar, no truce and no verified decline. Instead, Putin agreed to work on a memorandum with Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russian forces continued to move on the ground and pulled more than 100 drones from Ukrainian targets during the night.European leaders quickly expressed their disappointment. The German Chancellor Friedrich Merz wrote on X that Europe will continue with new sanctions, whatever the position of Washingtons. French and Finnish officials have echoed this message.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who spoke with Trump before and after Putin's call, argued for more difficult pressure in the United States. Instead, Trump qualified the Ukrainian president and not the easiest person to treat and warned that the United States could simply go back if talks fail.What they say I think it went very well, said Trump after the call. If I thought President Putin did not want to finish it, I wouldn't even talk about it.

It was not my war, added Trump, signaling frustration in the long conflict and the repetition of his point of view that the crisis should have been a European situation.

Trump said Vladimir, you can get the phone at any time, according to Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov. The conversation was friendly.

Russia publicly hosts American efforts to avoid irritating the US government, but firmly sticks to its original position, said Maria Snegovaya, principal researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Trump clearly said he did not want to impose more sanctions, said a European official who participated in a group call with Trump after Putin's conversation. It undermines the pressure tried to continue in Moscow. ZoomThe immediate consequences of Trump-Putin's call paints a dark image for those who hope for American leadership on Ukraine:The Kremlin welcomed Trumps' desire to rely on bilateral talks between kyiv and Moscow – a movement that criticisms say parts in the hands of Poutines.Russia continues to reject an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, even if Ukraine supports it.Putin said compromise would still be necessary – noted any change compared to the hard line requests, including withdrawal from Ukrainian troops from the regions occupied by Russia.What is the next stepTrump launched the idea of ​​the Vatican – and the newly high Pope Leo XIV – organizing future talks. But no summit is planned. Russia rejected Trumps Trumps prior to face -to -face talks with Zelenskyy in Istanbul, only sending low -level envoys.Ukraine does not need to be convinced – our representatives are ready to make real decisions, said Zelenskyy. What is necessary is the reflecting preparation of Russia.However, Trump offered a potential commercial carrot in Moscow: there is a great opportunity for Russia to create massive quantities of jobs and wealth when this catastrophic bloodbath is over. It is a signal that privileged tools are incentives, not penalties – a replay of his game book in China.Between the linesTrumps' approach is rooted in a personalist diplomacy model: face-to-face meetings, leader to leader and back-space leader calls. But the criticisms say that the formula – which failed with the North Korean leader Kim Jong -un in the first mandate of Trump and was now tested with XI and Putin – offers more symbolism than the substance.The former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt posted on X that the call with Trump was “undoubtedly a victory for Putin”. He noted that the Russian president “deviated the call to a … immediate ceasefire and can rather continue his military operations at the same time as he put pressure at the negotiating table”.Europes Top Fear: May Trump become what Putin wants the most – a disengaged superpower president who refuses to act and lets others fill the void.What Bloomberg Economics says:Although President Donald prevails over the description of an excellent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, the call gave no apparent breakthrough, wrote Alex Kokcharov. This can be a continuous effort to delay discussions while Russian forces gain more ground.Playbook to counter Trump?Two models emerged: XIS distrust and the delay in Poutines.China has resisted the prices and refused to make immediate concessions. Trump finally fell back and granted partial help.Putin offered a flattery and a delay, avoiding climbing while saving time and the credibility of the openings of the asset.The two tactics show that countries that resist or block it prevail – rather than soothing it – tend to extract better offers. Trump, opposed to prolonged conflicts and in love with fast victories, seems to reward tenacity for compliance.The bottom lineTrumps withdraw from Ukrainian diplomacy lets the allies rush, smiling adversaries and peace as elusive as ever. The United States still holds the leverage – sanctions, weapons, global influence – but prevails over the reluctance to use it can be the most powerful message of all.Being in Trump does not guarantee that you win, said a European diplomat. But give in? This ensures that you lose.(With agency entries)

