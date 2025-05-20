



Ankara Ibrahim Kalin, head of the national Turkeys Intelligence organization, went to Damascus Tuesday as Ankara accelerates her diplomacy with Syria. Kalin met Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, the Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Asaad Al-Shaibani and the director of the general intelligence service of Syria Hussein Al-Salama, reported the Anadolu news agency managed by the state of Turkey, citing security sources. His visit was not announced previously by Ankara. Kalin and Syrian officials discussed a series of questions, including the Trump administration's decision to raise sanctions against Syria, the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS) and the transfer of control over the camps holding Islamic State members to the central administration, according to Anadolu. At his meeting of May 14 with Sharaa in Riyadh, American president Donald Trump urged the Syrian chief to assume the responsibility of the camps Housing of Islamic State activists in northeast Syria. The Minister of MT Kaln, Syria and the delegation met in Syria. In the publication, Terr RGT PKK / YPG was integrated into New Syria by leaving arms, SNR security and Israel's attacks on Syria.https://t.co/cayfqjoyrc pic.twitter.com/uixohzyca TRT News (@trthaber) May 20, 2025 Background: The camps, which welcome more than 15,000 Islamic State detainees and their family members, are currently supervised by the Syrian Democratic Forces allies of the Pentagon. The Trump administration weighs a partial withdrawal of around 2,000 American soldiers from Syria. Ankara, who judges the homeless of a national security threat, fearing that the groups are to maintain autonomy in northeast Syria can fuel separatist Kurdish ambitions, has long been pressure for the transfer of Islamic state camps to the new Syrian government. Kalin and Syrian officials also discussed the disarmament and integration of the homeless in the central Syrian armed forces, said Anadolu. Why is it important: Kalins' visit to Damascus arrives while Ankara accelerates her diplomacy in Syria after the announcement of surprise Trumps on May 13 to raise sanctions against Syria on the sidelines of his visit to Saudi Arabia. A Turkish delegation led by Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nuh Yilmaz, arrived in Washington on Tuesday to organize interaging talks led by assistant secretary of state Christopher Landau. Find out more: Turkey, which once supported the rebel forces fighting the Syrian regime This fell in December, became the nearest support for the Sharaa government. He put pressure for sanctions for the country ravaged by the war as part of his wider efforts to consolidate Sharaa's grip on power. Trump quoted the requests of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while announcing his decision to lift the sanctions on Tuesday.

