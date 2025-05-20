Silent jokowi on the allegation of online gaming corruption of the longtime ally of Budi Arie

Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Former President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) refused to comment on the alleged involvement of Budi Arie Setiadi to support online game sites during his mandate as Minister of Communication and Information Technologies.

Budi Arie, a close partner of Jokowi and founder of the Pro-Jokowi Volunteer Group (Projo) before the 2014 presidential election, was appointed in an indictment linked to the case.

When asked by journalists after having undergone questions concerning the allegations of his false diploma at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) in southern Jakarta on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, Jokowi answered: “No, linked to this question only”.

Jokowi attended Bareskrim to undergo questions concerning a report by his alleged false diploma submitted by the defenders of Umama and activists (TPUA).

The former mayor of Solo also brought his baccalaureate certificate, which had been examined by the Bareskrim legal laboratory.

The presumed involvement of Budi Arie in the case of the Ministry of Communication and Staff Protecting online gaming sites was revealed in the indictment of trials against Zulkarnaen APRILIANTONY, Adhi Kismanto, Alwin Jabarti Kiemas, and Muhrijan alias Agus in the case of Bribery To-Block Payling the Communications Communications Minister ( Communication (Minister of Minister of the Ministry of Communication (number and the Ministry of Communication).

The prosecutors have accused the four, as well as other individuals, distribution, transmission and / or production of electronic information and / or accessible documents and / or documents containing play content.

They would have received a payment from RP15.3 billion in exchange for unlocking several online game sites which should have been blocked by the Ministry of Communication and Information TEC.

In the issue of accusation letter PDM-32 / JKTSL / EKU.2 / 02/2025, the role of the Minister of Communication and Information Technologies at the time, Budi Arie Setiadi, was revealed.

Around October 2023, Budi Arie asked Zulkarnaen APRILIANTONY to find someone who could collect data on online gaming sites. APRILIANTONY then presented BUDI ARIE to Adhi Kismanto. During this meeting, Adhi presented a crawling tool capable of collecting data on online gaming sites.

Budi Arie offered Adhi to participate in the selection process as an expert at the Ministry of Communication and Information Technologies.

In the selection process, Adhi Kismanto was declared unsuccessful because he had no baccalaureate. However, due to Budi Arie's “attention”, Adhi was still accepted to work at the Ministry of Communication and Informatique.

Adhi was responsible for finding links or online gaming sites, which were then reported to the team leader to withdraw, Riko Rasota Rahmada, to block.

In January 2024, many online gaming sites coordinated by Alwin Jabarti Kiemas and Denden were blocked. Denden said there was a team from the Ministry of Communication and Information Technologies, namely Adhi Kismanto, leading independent patrols. Consequently, Alwin Jabarti refused to provide childcare, but only provided the RP280 million coordination funds in Denden.

Towards the beginning of 2024, Muhrijan alias Agus, who claimed to be an envoy to the director of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technologies, discovered the practice of safeguarding online games sites not to be blocked after hearing his brother, Muchlis Nasution, by coordinating by phone with Denden.

Muhrijan met Denden and said he knew custody of the game sites and threatened to report it to the Minister of Communication and Information Technologies. Muhrijan demanded 1.5 billion rupees.

In March 2024, Muhrijan again contacted Denden to be presented to Adhi Kismanto. During the meeting at Pergrams Cafe in Senopati, in southern Jakarta, Muhrijan told Adhi that the custody of online gaming sites should continue because there was someone at the Ministry of Communication and Information Technologies who wanted him.

He offered a 20% commission to Adhi. Muhrijan has also provided RP3 million fees by online game site kept in Apriliantony.

Muhrijan and APRILIANTONY met again in pergrams CAFE to discuss the custody of online game sites at the Ministry of Communication and Information Technologies and the costs of 8 million RPs per site. They also discussed the distribution for Adhi Kismanto at 20%, Aprilantony at 30%, and Budi Arie Setiadi at 50%of all online gaming sites that were not blocked.

Tempo Contacta Budi Arie to confirm this indictment and the 50% allowance for him to safeguard online game sites. However, Budi Arie only responded to two smiling emojis.

Jihan Ristiyanti contributed to the drafting of this article.