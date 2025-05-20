Beijing, China, May 20, 2025 (Globe Newswire) – “Learn from history to build together a brighter future” – this is an article signed by Chinese President Xi Jinping published in the Russian Gazette Journal before his arrival in Russia for a state visit and a presence at the Great Patriotic War of Patriotic Great. The article underlines the importance of “maintaining a correct historical perspective on the Second World War”, “the maintenance of international post-war period” and “firmly defending international equity and justice”.

During his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 8, President XI reiterated that faced with the counter-current of unilateralism and the act of policy of power and intimidation in the world, China will work with Russia to take a clear position to jointly promote the correct historical point of view on the Second World War, firmly defend the victory of WWII Wwii and inclusion.

The evaluation of history, the study of history and the lessons of drawing history are distinctive characteristics of the philosophy of governance of President XI. Readers of the Book Xi Jinping: China's governance will probably share a common perception – President Xi puts great emphasis on a macro -historical perspective, using history as a critical framework and a starting point to analyze problems, observe trends and strategies. The article “Remember the past and our martyrs, Cherish Peace and builds a new future” clearly reflects the coherent position and attitude of President XI to history, as well as his deep understanding of the importance and the need to maintain a correct historical perspective.

In the fourth episode of the series “Decoding the Book of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China”, the Global Times continues to invite Chinese and international scholars, the work of the work, practitioners of its concepts and foreign readers to share their ideas, to create a better future “.

The author of the fourth article in the column “Refeters' reflections” is Warwick Powell, auxiliary professor at the University of Technology of Queensland and former political advisor at Kevin Rudd.

In the political philosophy of President Xi Jinping, history is more than a backdrop to contemporary challenges. It is a compass and a reservoir of moral and strategic insight. The accent put by XI on history is a systematic way of seeing, thinking and governing. Understanding this approach is crucial to grasp the foundations of his style of governance.

The invocation of XI's history as “best manual”, “best nutrient”, and the “best dose of sobriety” reflects a belief that historical knowledge provides not only an understanding but also the subsistence for decision -making and actions. This conception reflects the classic Chinese philosophies of governance, where historical events have served as moral copies or edifying tales for leaders. However, China's governance adapts these principles for modern application.

In this approach to governance, history is neither static nor ornamental. It is dynamic and enlightening. The story offers coordinates to sail in a changing world. This interpretation of history is based on Marxist material dialectics, where history takes place through processes defined by the class struggle, contradictions and the development of productive forces. To this, President XI adds the emphasis on the virtuous agency: “People are the creators of history and real heroes.” This perspective fills the historical role of the party with the broader energies of the Chinese people.

The historical conscience of President XI is deeply pragmatic. His materialist vision of history does not glorify the past. His approach is rather to learn from it and summarize experiences in order to act more wisely in the present. This implies identifying historical laws – not rigid plans, but trends, forces, models and truths that emerge over time and help to clarify contemporary challenges.

The study of history is neither ritual nor nostalgia. It is a critical investigation method: how did we succeed? Where did we commit? And what does that mean for today's strategic decisions? It serves as a safeguard against “historical nihilism”, namely the idea that the past has no value.

While President XI often speaks of reverence for history, he also insists on the realization of history. “The best heritage in history is the creation of history,” he says. “The biggest tribute to humanity is to create a new model for human advancement.” It is not a call to break with the past, but to note, to deal with history as a launch to shape the future by a conscious commitment with the evolutionary conditions of the present.

How to react to historical wars is an example to the point. For XI, the commemoration of the Second World War served as a deep exercise in historical reflection. He founded contemporary governance in the moral and political lessons of the past. As the articulated in his writings and speeches, Xi underlines that the Gardon of History is essential not only to honor the sacrifices of those who resist fascism and defended peace, but also to maintain the truth, justice and international equity.

Remembering war is not just an act of mourning is a means of strengthening the values ​​of peace, mutual respect and cooperation between nations. The story works like a virtuosity compass, guiding present and future actions by ensuring that the tragedies and triumphs of the past are neither forgotten nor distorted.

This historical consciousness strengthens national unity, cultivates a sense of responsibility among the people and informs China's broader vision of building a peaceful and just international order. Above all, this approach avoids the simplistic binary of historical determinism in relation to voluntarism. History is not considered as a pre-written script to follow passively, nor as a virgin slate on which the will can inscribe its desires. A sophisticated philosophy of the historical agency was rather articulated, demanding a careful reading of underlying trends, recognition of development contradictions and strategic alignment on the evolution of the general trend of history.

This transcendent vision resonates deeply with the own philosophical traditions of China. He recommends the development of the ability to read the flow of change, understand his inner logic and act with foresight, responsibility and moral clarity. It is a deeply strategic and philosophical approach to governance which sees in the past both constraints and possibilities, and in the future both dangers and hopes.

From this point of view, history is a process to understand, guided and cultivated. To act effectively in the present, we must recognize the structure of change and be able to synthesize management and initiative, model and agency, tradition and transformation.

In Xi's thought, history is not only the past; This is the future. It offers lessons, executives and meaning. Above all, it offers an orientation. Consequently, attaching the importance to history is not only an exercise of reverence, but of responsibility.

By integrating the materialist conception of history with a civilizational consciousness and a prospective ethics, XI has designed a historical method of governance. This approach calls on all actors to observe general tendencies, plan strategies and reflect on the long term. As such, history becomes a way of thinking, an analysis tool and, ultimately, a guide to significant action.

At a time of uncertainty, the macro-historical perspective of XI serves as a tag: the past may not determine the future, but it is essential to shape it wisely. In this angle, XI's historical thought not only offers a political program but a civilizational vision which transcends the simplistic binarys of determinism and voluntarism. He calls for an active commitment and located with the dynamics of change. The historical vision of XI places the burden both on leadership and society to learn from the past, grasp the present and shape the future.

