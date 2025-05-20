Why the multipartite delegation on terrorism is Narendra Modis Diplomatique, domestic masterstroke

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in one of the most important diplomatic sensitivities of his 11 -year mandate, authorized a multipartite delegation of parliamentarians, including Muslim deputies, to take India on the fight against terrorism on the world scene. This is the first case since 2014, when the Modi government has designed such an inclusive initiative, leaving its diplomatic account traditionally centralized and led by the BJP.

The delegation is led by Shashi Tharoor, the deputy for the Thiruvanthapuram congress and a seasoned former diplomat. He will lead seven groups, including 59 members, taken from the whole political spectrum. The team includes young and veterans parliamentarians, experienced leaders such as Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad and V. Muraleedharan, as well as retired diplomats. In substance and symbolism, the decision signals a pivot change not just in the way India wants to be perceived on a global scale, but also in the way in which the Modi government wishes to shape its heritage at home.

The Multipartite delegation heads for seven different directions: Americas, Western Europe, Scandinavian countries, Western Asia, Russia, Southeast Asia and Africa. We expect them to be significantly committed to foreign parliaments, United Nations agencies, reflection policies, diaspora leaders and international human rights bodies. The strategic objective is to crop the global story, to keep it away from the stereotypical India-Pakistan binary and towards a broader conversation on global terrorism and geopolitical hypocrisy. All these geographies have different types of conversations, sensitivities and stories.

In this context, according to analysts, a plural Indian voice has much more weight than a government press release or an official editorial. The presence of Indian Muslims, opposition deputies and regional leaders lends the authenticity of the initiative, in particular in the eyes of neutral observers or skeptical foreign governments.

In European capitals, where liberal values ​​influence foreign policy and the Gulf region, where public feeling is sensitive to perceived anti-Muslim prejudices, this diverse Indian ensemble works both as the shield and the sword, keeping India of accusations of community majority while having come up against the duplicity of the nations which have turned into their interests strategic.

The diplomatic offensive comes following Operation Sindoor, the military action of India against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied cashmere (Pok). While New Delhi increases diplomatic engagement to defend his actions and expose the global double standard on terrorism, the deployment of a multi -party team marks a new chapter. India does not simply explain its military response, but the establishment of a story of national unity, democratic consensus and pluralism.

However, this decision was not without controversy. The inclusion of Muslim politicians and the subsequent withdrawal of the cricket player who became MP Yusuf Pathan by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) added a political complexity to what was intended to be a unified front.

Since 2014, India's foreign policy machines, under Modi, have been very centralized, the Prime Minister's office (PMO) supported by the Ministry of External Affairs and a limited group of messaging technocrats on sensitive issues such as terrorism, cashmere and cross -border strikes, such as those in 2016, after the terrorist attack of Uri and 2019, after the attack on Pulwama.

The opposition parties, according to criticism, were generally kept in length, even when the problems at hand had a clear bipartite resonance. In this context, this new delegation, which includes representatives of Congress, Janata Dal (United), the National Conference, All India Majlis-E-ITTEHADUL MUSLIMEEN (AIMIM), the Muslim League of the Indian Union (IUML), and initially the TMC, marks a net difference from the previous previous preceding.

Unlike the consequences of the 2016 surgical strikes and the Balakot 2019 air strikes, where the story was closely controlled by the government, India is this time considered democratizing the message. The signal is clear: the fight against terrorism is an imperative national theme and not a theme of the BJP campaign.

The inclusion of Muslim voices, opposition deputies and even public figures such as Yusuf Pathan (up to his withdrawal) lends an emotional resonance and an extensive political evolution in the external projection of India. Of the 59 members of the seven groups, 10 are Muslims. They include politicians as well as retired and experienced diplomats, such as Jawed Ashraf and Syed Akbaruddin. This time, India does not want to be considered muscle but mature; Not just asserted but inclusive.

The initiates of Trinamool offered waves justifications for their withdrawal, citing “procedural problems” and insufficient clarity of the center on the format and objectives of the delegation. But the political subtext is difficult to miss. For the chief minister of Western Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, aligning an initiative directed by modifications, in particular rooted in military action and foreign diplomacyrisics which undermine its image of a lively regional counter-torce for the centralization of BJP, in particular in the perspective of the elections in the Assembly in its state next year. Mamata's decision underlines a political truth in India: even national unity is often filtered through the lens of rivalry at the level of the state and the calculation of voting banking.

For the Modi government, the situation presents both a challenge and an opportunity. On the one hand, he can claim the merit of extending an olive branch to the opposition and, on the other hand, to underline the withdrawal of the TMC as proof of political opportunism and a lack of gravity on the question of terrorism. This also indicates that the Modi government includes the limits of diplomacy to the single party in the multipolar world of today, where legitimacy, inclusion and moral clarity are as important as military power.

By empowering opposition deputies to engage with foreign governments, reflection groups and the world media, the government tries to project a united National Front which transcends political lines. In a domestic context where Muslims have often felt excluded from the key speeches of politics and in the midst of global concerns concerning the rights of minorities in India. The inclusion of Muslim parliamentarians reflects a strategic recalibration.

It is not only a question of improving the image of India. It is a direct refutation of Western accounts on democratic decline, religious polarization and majority governance in India. When a deputy for the congress, a Muslim chief and a BJP minister express themselves in unison on terrorism and the security interests of India, the message is impossible to ignore: India is not divided on terrorism.

We cannot deny the political calculation behind the BJP decision to share the spotlight with its rivals. It is a strategically timed maneuver which serves several objectives: to project national unity on terrorism; Convincing opposition parties to align with the government with a national cause or risk that appears to be disconnected; And define a precedent according to which nationalism should transcend ideology on security and sovereignty issues.

If deputies of the underperform opposition or seem ambivalent during world commitments, the BJP can claim the only credibility in the representation of the interests of India. If they work well, it strengthens the story that Modi's leadership is strong enough and confident to allow various political voices to bring the country's message to the world. This is what makes this decision politically elegant. It is both an olive branch and a loyalty test.

Posted by: Shyam balasubramanian Posted on: May 20, 2025

