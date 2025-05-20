Missouri asks Trump for aid after loss after a deadly tornado





It is not known if the Trump administration will approve the request. The FEMA indicated that the responsibility for the resumption after claim would be transferred to the States.

ST. Louis Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe officially asked that President Donald Trump will publish an emergency statement for the state after a deadly tornado left and caused more than a billion dollars in damages to Saint-Louis.

Kehoe said the declaration, if approved, would authorize direct federal assistance and up to $ 5 million in immediate funding for emergency protective measures and the abolition of debris throughout the state.

“The first local stakeholders, civil servants, companies and groups of volunteers work 24 hours a day to recover, but the task we are seized is extremely important and recovery will not be easy,” Kehoe said in a press release sent by email. “A federal emergency declaration will provide an immediate infusion of the necessary funds while the joint assessments of preliminary damage will allow the normal process of the federal disaster of disaster to move forward.”

Missouri officials also plan to ask federal officials a major declaration in the event of a disaster, who would provide resources to owners, tenants, infrastructure and local governments, said Kehoe.

According to the press release, Kehoe was in direct contact with President Trump, internal security secretary Kristi Noem and the acting administrator of FEMA, David Richardson.

It is not known if the FEMA, under the Trump administration, would approve such a request. The emergency agency recently denied several requests for disaster assistance, notably in Virginia-Western, North Carolina and Arkansas. The request for a disaster declaration of the Arkansas was then approved after the governor and the state legislators urged the president to reconsider.

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri also said that he urged the White House to move “as quickly as possible” to put FEMA on the field in the Saint-Louis region at a press conference on Monday afternoon. He also said that most of the individual aid should come from insurance agencies rather than FEMA.

However, the new FEMA official said he would adopt President Trump's wish to transmit recovery responsibilities after disaster towards states instead of the federal government.

Would discover how to do things better and were going to discover how to push things to the states that should be done at the level of the state, “said the acting administrator of FEMA, David Richardson recently during a call with staff members.” Let's also find out how we can make more cost sharing with states. “”

The mayor of St. Louis, Cara Spencer, echoed the calls of state officials using FEMA, saying that it was desperately necessary throughout the metro region.

“I hope the federal government is walking up today,” said Spencer at the press conference on Monday afternoon. “We absolutely have desperately federal aid, and we rely on them to do what they can.”

