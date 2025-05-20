The Somalian BARD PM greets Trkiye as a true brother of Somalia

By Nuri Aden

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre praised the growing ties between his country and Trkiye as he Directed the celebration of Trkiyes Atatrk, the day of young people and sports in the capital, Mogadiscio.

The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of the empowerment of young people in the development of the country, inspired by the approach of Trkiye.

“Trkiye teaches us something powerful: investing in youth is not a charity work. It is a strategy. It is sovereignty,” he said during the event on Monday, May 19, organized as a solidarity brand with Turkiye.

The celebration, which is one of the most important annual events of Trkiye, commemorated on May 19, 1919, the day Atatrk, who later became the founder of the Republic of Trkiye, arrived in the city of the Black Sea of ​​Samsun of Istanbul to launch the war which, four years later, turned the country into a modern Trkiye.

In 1938, Atatrk devoted on May 19 to the young people of the Turkish nation as a day of young people and sport, a national holiday which sees young people participating in sports and cultural activities, as well as official ceremonies across the country.

The Somali Prime Minister underlined the broader meaning of the Turkish celebration, noting his universal message on the role of young people in the formation of the future.

Friendship spark

He recalled the support of Trkiye to Somalia, in particular since the 2011 crisis, when the president Recept Tayyip Erdogan, then as a Turkish Prime Minister, visited the country of the Horn of Africa to show solidarity.

“During our most difficult day, the Turk was standing with us,” said the Prime Minister. The visit “on a spark of friendship” and transmitted a message of hope, he added.

In the midst of growing ties, The Prime Minister detailed the in progress from Trkiye to Somalia, including the construction of hospitals, roads and schools, as well as military training and institutional support.

“Trkiye was a real brother, a peaceful partner and an in progress pioneer.”

Describing the internal priorities of Somalia, the PM underlined the government's commitment to the empowerment of young people.

“Somalia is increasing and young people open the way,” he said.

The young people who go up

He cited the national transformation plan of Somalias 2025-2029, stressing that the employment of young people and the empowerment of young people is a national priority.

It is a national mission. We give access to jobs, skills and capital, “he said.

He also underlined the growing involvement of young Somalians in leadership roles.

“Young Somalians intensify. They serve in government, security and public life. We put pressure for more seats for young people in parliament and in the office.”

Addressing the challenges of peace and security, he recognized the impact of the conflict on young people.

Nation's heart rate

Prime Minister Barre also stressed the importance of fighting corruption.

“We are fighting it firmly, tirelessly, but this fight begins with personal integrity. It is a battle that we must win for our young people and for Somalia.”

Hamza concluded with an optimistic vision of the future of Somalia and its relationship with Trkiye.

“We dream of Somalia where young people are not victims of war, but peace manufacturers. We dream of the Somalia-Trkiye alliance which brings innovation, supports diplomacy, digital exchange and friendship for life, he said.

“For young people in Somalia, you are the heart rate of this nation. We trust you. We believe in you, and we stand with you. Let us keep the spirit of our brothers alive, not only in Trkiye, but here in Somalia, he added.