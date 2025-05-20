The success of the UK's trade agreement will depend on the realization of promises | New policies

I chewed some of the main elements of the UK-EU agreement.

Reset was great on symbolism while the two parties undertook to work together in a new post-Brexit era, and to meet formally each year for this purpose.

The acid test is how does it develop now? A key element – and a price for both parties – will be access to the United Kingdom to the reset fund of 150 billion euros of the EU.

Last policy: Starmer says that the EU agreement shows that “Great Britain is back”

In an interview with Sky News on Monday afternoon, the EU diplomat Kaja Kallas acknowledged that “Brexit injuries” mean that some Member States could want UK Access LimitedIn the midst of the reports that the French had pleaded for access to the United Kingdom to be capped at 15% of the fund.

It is fair to say that there is a lack of details around the pact, but Mrs. Kallas was clear that she did not see it as a zero -sum game.

“We have to invest more in European industry,” she said.

“But we must also cooperate with our external partners, like the United Kingdom, because we really need more defense. We need the defense industry to work faster, so that the supply times are shorter and that the costs drop.”

She also told me that she expects the United Kingdom to access the fund before the end of the year, stressing the need for rapid European rearmament, could be presented as a victory for the Prime Minister.

On the economic level, the British government claims that in 2040, reset increase the economy by 9 billion pounds sterling, a 0.3% increase in GDP.

To put this in context, the OBR provides that the effect of Brexit on the economy would cause a drop in GDP by 4% by 2035 that what it would have been otherwise, so this agreement certainly does not change the situation.

But this cannot be, when the PM has set red lines like no return to the customs union, the single market or the freedom of movement.

The conservatives say that it is a betrayal of Brexit, and Sir Keir Starmer had to abandon things.

I noticed during the press conference, when the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen spoke of fishing rights, the PM seemed to chew a wasp.

But it is clear how important it was for the EU.

A diplomatic source from the EU tells me that the passage of the previous five -year agreement until 2026 to a 12 -year contract until 2038 was “long enough to lay down a base of confidence for the reset of this relationship”.

Likewise, the veterinary agreement will mean that the United Kingdom will have to align itself with EU standards and be under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice (decision-makers not manufacturers).

What the PM has done about the veterinary agreement and the defense and security partnership is to keep two promises of manifesto.

Two others – an agreement for artists on tour and recognition of professional qualifications – were not in this agreement, and political sensitivity around the mobility program for young people wanted by the EU was obvious, with details on any system to be agreed

I think the key to all this will be the deliverables.

Will the e-gate launches for the British, will the queue of trucks decrease easier, will this help the prices of supermarkets, will the United Kingdom get major defense contracts, will it link the United Kingdom and the energy markets of the United Kingdom and the EU (another part of this agreement) will help reduce the invoices, can it avoid face?

Beyond the symbolism on Monday, in some respects, it was a fairly limited agreement in that there is still to be calculated and settled, but there is a scope for the British government to build from this and to show voters concrete victories.