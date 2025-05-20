PM Modi in Pearls: The Ruchi Gujjar necklace to the actor of Ruchi Gujjar at the Red Carpet of Cannes 2025 Turns Head – Tending News





In a festival that thrives on avant-garde fashion and cinematographic flair, it takes a lot to stand out on the Red Carpet of Cannes. But the Indian actor and model emerging Ruchi Gujjar did exactly that and then some. Draved in a golden Nuptial Lehenga, soaked in insignia of Rajasthani and Bejeweed with Kundan and Pearls, the beginnings on the red carpet of Gujjars in Cannes 2025 were a sparkling show. However, it was not the opulence that stole the spotlight, it was his necklace. The necklace which presents portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yes, you read that right. Used at the Dinner of the Chopard Carolins Universe, Gujjars Lehenga by designer Roopa Sharmaa sparkled with Gota Patti, Zardozi and Mirror Work. But his necklace, decorated with PM Modis pendants, facing pearls and lotus in red enamel, brought political fashion to a whole new level. The necklace is more than jewelry a symbol of strength, vision and India on the world scene, said Gujjar. By carrying him to Cannes, I wanted to honor our Prime Minister, she added. This is the kind of look that turns heads, lifts the eyebrows and lights up the deadlines. Some called him daring, others disconcerting. But everyone had something to say. When I walked on the red carpet, I felt like I was carrying the soul of the Rajasthan, added Gujjar. During a year when Cannes saw its share of feathers, glitter and social declarations, the collar powered by Gujjars cut its own curious chapter from the history books of the red carpet, a less look on trends and more on tribute. Who is Ruchi Gujjar? Beyond the flashbulbs and the red carpet, Ruchi Gujjar scriptwriting its own course in the film industry. An old former Jaipurs Maharani College, she exchanged the pink city for mumbais shooting sets and indicating projectors. Miss Haryana 2023 crowned, Gujjar quickly rotated modeling and play. She became a familiar face in the world of music clips and presented in songs like Jab you Meri Na Rahi and Heli Mein Chor winning a growing fans base.

