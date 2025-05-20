Air Force One: Sources contradict Trump's story on Qatar offering a plane as a gift





The Trump administration first approached Qatar to find out about the acquisition of a Boeing 747 which could be used as Air Force One by President Donald Trump, four sources familiar with the discussions told CNN. It is contrary to the story of the president that Qatar stretched out and offered the jet as a gift.

After Trump took office in January, the Pentagon contacted Boeing and was informed that the company would not be able to deliver the new jets he built to replace the aging presidential planes for another two years, the sources said.

The Trump administration, however, wanted a replacement plane much faster, and the Air Force explored different options to do so. At the same time, Trump instructed his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, to find a list of viable planes, a senior white house official told CNN.

After the initial engagement of the Pentagons with the company, Boeing provided American defense with the world of other Boeing customers around the world with planes that could operate in the meantime, three of the sources said.

And Qatar was one of the customers, the second source familiar with the discussions indicated, adding the Pentagon proposed to buy the plan and the Qatar said it was willing to sell it.

The Pentagon had launched discussions with Qatar after learning that the White House supported the idea, said the third familiar source, and Witkoff helped facilitate initial conversations, said the White House official.

The third source recalled that initial discussions aimed to rent the plane, rather than buying it.

But Trump has repeatedly described the potential agreement as a gesture or a contribution from the royal family of Qatars. A gift, free of charge, he wrote on his social media site Truth Social. He said it would be a temporary replacement for Air Force One and gave his presidential library after leaving his duties, but denied that he would fly on the plane.

The details on the awareness of the administration put a new light on the origins of the potential transfer of the jet, which caused a political fury which threatened to have the trip to employment eclipsed in the Middle East last week. Democrats and several influential Republicans, who are normally the most faithful supporters, the president, said that they opposed the potential agreement for ethical reasons. Qatar has also faced a backlash, democratic legislators threatening to maintain arms sales in the Gulf country.

Boeing is very late with the plane, said Trump in an interview last week with Fox News, and Qatar heard of it, and he is a big leader. And we were talking, and he said, if I can help you, let me do that. And they had a plane.

In February, Trump visited the Qatari plane with certain aids when he was at Palm Beach airport, Florida, near Trumps Mar-A-Lago Resort. Subsequently, Trump pointed out how luxurious the plane is for the people around him, CNN reported. Trumps communications director Steven Cheung said at the time that Trump was on the plane to discover new equipment / technology.

The Pentagon has postponed questions to the White House. CNN asked the White House, the Qatari Embassy in Washington and a spokesperson for Boeing to comment.

Washington and Doha stressed that if the transfer occurs, it will take place legally between the Defense Qatars Ministry and the US Department of Defense, a point repeated by the White House on Monday.

The four familiar people with discussions indicate that the transaction is still being chopped by lawyers on both sides.

From that moment [the initial US outreach to Qatar] Until today, the case is still with the legal teams, said the second familiar source with the discussions, and no decision has been made at all.

The reports placed the value of the plane around $ 400 million, but two of the sources said it had been recorded in value.

On Monday, the white house's press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday qualified the potential transfer of donation to our country, claiming that the royal family of Qatars had proposed giving this plane to the United States Air Force, where this donation will be accepted according to all legal and ethical obligations.

During Trumps' trip to the Middle East, he said he would never be one to refuse this kind of offer. I mean, I could be a stupid person, say no, we don't want a free and very expensive plane. But that was the case, I thought it was a big gesture.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al-Thani did not confirm that the Trumps claim to be approached by an Qatari official when asked Wednesday by CNNS Becky Anderson, saying: it has nothing to do with the staff, whether on the American side or the Qatari side.

It is a transaction from the government to a very simple government when the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Defense still exchange the possibility of transferring one of our 747-8 to use as Air Force One and it is still under legal examination, Al-Thanisaid in maintenance.

At the end of the day, if there is something that the United States needs and it is completely legal and we can, we are able to help and support the United States, then we do not move away, Al-Thani continued, adding that of course the offer would be withdrawn if the transaction was deemed illegal.

Beyond ethical and legal issues, the modernization and installation of the security and communication equipment required in a used plane of another government, even friendly, is a monumental task.

This could take two years and multiple costs of what the plane itself is worth, current and old officials told CNN. The American spying and security agencies responsible for the overhaul should mainly strip the plane to its frame and rebuild it with the necessary equipment.

I do not see how you do this with an acceptable level of risk within a reasonable time, if you can do so, a former senior counter-espionage previously declared to CNN.

The two Boeing 747-800s which should become the permanent replacements of the Air Force One should be delivered in 2027, in the second half of Trumps' final mandate.

I do not necessarily guarantee this date, but they propose to bring it in 27, if we can reach an agreement on changes in the requirements, the air forces, Darlene Costello, in Congress earlier this month.

It was five years later that the original delivery date, but still two years earlier that Boeing had recently planned.

I’m not satisfied with the fact that it took so long, Trump told journalists on the Air Force One in February. There is no excuse for that.

I could buy one that had been used and convert it, he added, then looked at other alternatives.

