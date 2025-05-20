Imran Khan exhorts the PTI-Army unit, Keeps Talk Open Option with the establishment





In a significant development of Adiala prison, the former Prime Minister and Founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, underlined the need for unity between Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) and the Pakistani army.

Speaking through his legal team, Khan revealed that the country's stability depends on mutual understanding and national cohesion.

Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, president of the PTI, shared the details of his meeting with Imran Khan during a press conference. “Imran Khan has always argued that Pakistan is his country, and the army is his. There should be harmony, not a conflict,” said Gohar.

By rejecting rumors on any internal political maneuver, Barrister Gohar clearly indicated that the PTI focuses on national unity, not the stolen door agreements. “There is no truth in speculation concerning internal change. Our priority is the progress and unity of the country,” he added.

Gohar also said that even if Imran Khan had closed the door to dialogue with the current government, it remains open to talks with the establishment. “Imran Khan believes in reconciliation for the improvement of the country, but he refuses to negotiate with a government which he deems illegitimate.”

The head of the PTI also praised the armed forces for their strong and timely response to recent Indian aggression, noting that the actions of the military stimulated the national pride of Pakistan. “The resolute response from our armed forces to India has increased morale of the nation,” said lawyer Gohar.

During today's meeting, notable legal figures, including Salman Akram Raja, were present. However, Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan again refused to meet him inside the prison, arousing issues about selective visit rights.

