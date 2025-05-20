Politics
India and Turkey on a collision course – OPED – EURASIA REVIEW
Strong opposition to Trkiye in India in recent weeks has drawn the attention of many members of the region and abroad. According to reports, Trkiye supporting Pakistan in the latest India-Pakistan conflict has launched a certain number of actions, including the business trade, the publication of warnings for tourists and the launch of joint political measures. There is more at stake than diplomatic friction. Trkiyes supports Pakistan's clashes with India's preference to maintain its version of events and reject efforts for justice worldwide.
Indian institutions and celebrities apparently aim that Trkiyes loved tourist places and the media by punishing it for not having followed their provocative actions. There is no diplomacy behind it, but their actions are rather motivated by hatred and revenge for the Muslim world. The active participation of the elder, Cox & Kings and Cait shows that Trkiye and Azerbaijan are now subject to economic reprisals because of their links with India enemies. The decision to familiarize itself to stop working with Turkish airlines, taken due to the pressure of nationalists, demonstrates that political objectives are priority over pressure.
Trkiye has always relied on international law and the preservation of human rights while providing unwavering support to Pakistan, in particular on cashmere. The turkey policy in this regard is based on cooperation with others and the offer of aid to groups confronted with oppression, instead of acting on its own interests. On the other hand, rather than talking to criticism, India is now trying to block dissent and attracting less attention from the world.
Anti-trkiye movements more aggressive by India have the opposite effect by bringing Trkiye of friendly nations closer. By calling for boycotts, by refusing cultural interactions and insulting Turkey, New Delhi inadvertently shows how reluctant it is to interact with others in a diplomatic way. Many countries supporting dialogue, peaceful life and opposition to the aggression note indiatal aggressive actions. The result is that Trkiye does not remain isolated, but India could find itself outside the world because others see its aggressive movements against global standards.
This campaign can increase the strength of the partnership between Pakistan and Trkiye. As propaganda, economic pressure and regional intimidation increase, countries have become more united. By using their own methods, India really strengthens these nations by bringing them together against dominant or controlling influences. It seems obvious that the attacks on Trkiye are targeting more than their foreign policy choices, instead, their goal is to block other ways of thinking.
It is obvious that India is increasingly nervous and determined to affect the international image of its neighbor by taking such defensive measures. By reacting so strongly, the government decreases the previous support of India to pluralism. The closure of TRT World and other media channels is an example of a broader process targeting both stories of states and the ability of journalists to present themselves freely. The decision to block Turkish television channels indicates that India feels uncomfortable in a world where other countries can challenge their opinions.
Culture was also affected by this political situation. An influential Indian actress, Rupali Ganguly, helped push the problem more by urging people to avoid Trkiye. Ambassador of peace and positioned to bring people together, she in fact divided countries and weakens efforts for an open dialogue.
The main objective of this hostile campaign is to reveal how unstable Indian management is. Trkiye has chosen to help Pakistan when he faced difficult times, in order to respect justice, the right of nations to govern themselves and human dignity, rather than testing violence with India. Indiatric actions appears that global policy is separated between those who appreciate sovereignty and international law and those who force others by dominating the regional stage with fear and coercion.
This situation suggests that India's actions are due to feelings of instability, and not simply to demonstrate their strength. By blaming Trkiye to stick to its principles, New Delhi expresses its dissatisfaction with the countries which refuse to allow a dominant nation to govern the world and to choose their own path, to openly include peace and to openly confront powers. Consequently, the actions of the India against Trkiye do not obtain the support of other countries and rather demonstrate its distance from the discussion and the defense of its values.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.eurasiareview.com/20052025-india-and-turkey-on-a-collision-course-oped/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Macron and Xi Jinping discuss the Ukraine War with a shared objective
- The verification of the facts of the oval function of Donald Trump with Cyril Ramaphosa
- Enemies have seen Sindoor transform into barooa: Modi
- Jokowi succeeded in the UGM selection was recorded in the 80s newspaper
- Reformed UK consists 7K in the 'ridiculous' advertisement that Scotland Labor Leaders want.
- Analysis: Trump learns that peace is hard
- The EU offers us a new commercial affair with a lobster that is part of the package
- Game day US Battles Finland in Mens Worlds quarterfinals at 10:20 am et on NHL network
- Imran Khan refuses to undergo a polygraphic test for the third time
- Live updates: the last on the presidency of Trumps while House is adopted by his bill on domestic policy
- Casper Ruud: It was a smart move to open me up and get help | Tennis
- Net migration almost half in 2024