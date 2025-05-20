Indonesia digital reforms aim to provide increased cohesion to its Govtech landscape

The history of Indonesia is one of those presented in the special Govmesh Digest report. You can find individual stories about the other participating governments of Govsh 1.0 here.

The digital government landscape of Indonesia has always been a fragmented space.

Until recently, the responsibilities of government digitization were distributed through the central government: the Ministry of National Development Planning managed data governance; The Ministry of Communications has managed digital infrastructure; The Ministry of Internal Affairs took care of the implementation of the regional government; And the Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucracy developed policies as well as the coordination of global reform.

This has often led to challenges in implementation and responsibility.

Last year, the previous president Joko Widodo stressed the possibility of bringing together 27,000 separate applications and online platforms across the government.

Many best digital governments in the world have adopted the model of a central digital agency. Image: United Nations

“From this year, stop creating new applications, stop creating new platforms. Stop! ”, He said at the time.

In Light of this, Indonesian Special Advisor On Digital Transformation to the Minister of Administrative and Bureaucracy Reform (Panrb) Pandu Putra Started His Govmesh Presentation With a Reflection of A Pattern Among Many of the Leading Countries on the UN governance index (EGDI).

From Denmark to South Korea, Sweden to Australia and the United Kingdom, most of the most advanced digital government in the world have a central digital government implementation agency.

Indeed, the participants in Govmesh had already heard the success of the Japanese government earlier to launch and set up their own digital agency.

In this spirit, the Indonesian government spear His own agency in 2024 to reduce the complexity of its digital bureaucracy.

Ina Digital, as the organization has become known, is today a national implementation unit responsible for the internal development of strategic and priority systems.

Putra did not hesitate to tell the full story. The first year of INA Digital was not the whole sun, but it has already started to provide important learning of a “pilot” to produce an alpha version of integrated digital government systems (an internal government portal; integrated digital ID; and citizen portal).

These lessons have included the need for a descending design, better institutional coordination and learning around the financing of consolidation and rationalized purchases.

Focus on priorities: a broader change in the landscape of the digital government

In many ways, Indonesia is well positioned to continue its efforts of digital government transformation which are over 20 years old.

Indeed, the digital government continues to be a priority in the country.

PUTRA explains to the participants in the GovmaSh how President Prabowo suffered two times has made his importance on last August in his speech on the state of the nation, discussing his crucial role to “considerably reduce corruption” and “ensure that subsidies reach each family in need”.

To obtain these victories, the government has adopted a three -step process to rely on the offers of the digital government, even of the previous administration.

First, the emphasis is even more important on priority systems and applications, fundamental platforms such as digital public infrastructure with impactful use cases such as poverty reduction.

This represents a transition from mentality of the allocation of resources dispersed to an emphasis on systems with a greater lever effect.

At the same time, the continuous strengthening of institutional governance, both within the policy of coordination of policies and the improvement of the INA digital itself.

Hope is that with an aligned policy, a product management and a standardized technical quality, it will allow greater systematic integration and interoperability.

Finally, there is also pressure for digital funding and purchasing reform. This is in addition to efforts for a consolidated budget in order to finance a “strategic national project” (PSN) of digital government services integrated over the next 5 years.

These are key movements to allow continuous, flexible and sustainable financing “based on products” compared to rigid and project -based mechanisms “.

Digital rationalization in a context of health care

In the second part of the presentation of Indonesia to Govsh, the main advisor of the Ministry of Health on Setiaji technology discussed the ramifications of this reformed and centralized approach at the level of the individual ministry.

Fixing the context of digital health care offers in the country, he recalled the participants the geography and demography of Indonesia, with more than 60,000 health establishments serving a population living in an archipelago of 17,000 islands.

Health screening control services flow. Image: the presentation of Setiaji

It is easy to see how challenges such as fragmentation occur.

The Ministry of Health's response to these challenges has been to continue the same priority digital applications Improvement Center by rationalizing what already exists.

In this case, it is a COVVI-19 application. Initially set up to manage the vaccination certificates for COVVI-19 citizens and as a test and test mechanism, it is now used as a central center for the storage of medical records.

Having medical information from citizens in an application – with links with Apple Health and soon Google Health – lays the foundations of a “life of life” approach by allowing greater interoperability. The application itself is both a citizen and the health care practitioner confronted, as seen in the health screening features below.

Health screening services for officers from the Community Health Center. Image: the presentation of Setiaji

A few years ago, moderating a panel on government superapps, this writer noted the gross lag of a digital government world where the UK digital service (GDS) said they were “no 'Application At all “in 2014 on the grounds that they were” very expensive to produce and very expensive to maintain “to that where leading governments came around the idea of ​​superapps.

Then, as now, the leaders stressed that it was simply a reflection of moving the expectations of citizens.

As we have discussed in the 2023 panel, most of us start our day to scroll x or watch YouTube, and therefore applications like the Health application in Indonesia can reduce our cognitive load.

The digital path of Indonesia to follow

While he was approaching the end of his presentation, Putra expressed his optimism about the ability of Indonesia to meet these increased expectations.

He spoke of this year being a period of “bonus moment” in the Indonesian digital government motivated by three factors: a new government, new regulations and the emergence of successful digitization initiatives which could provide a base on which to rely.

A new government provides new planning in the medium and long term, and this comes at the right time, the old presidential regulations on digitization expiring in 2024/2025.

The main reforms provided for in the new regulations will include government strategies to focus on priority systems, improvement in institutional governance, as well as digital funding and purchase rationalization.

This will seek to advance the early momentum of the first in -digital pilot products or digital services established as e-katalogthe Indonesian supply system.

Obtaining this will be crucial.

PUTRA has spoken of the priority use cases of the new government such as citizen services (thanks to a “life of life” approach), of poverty reduction thanks to a better social assistance system, public spending through purchasing reform, revenues of states through tax services and commercial services through an integrated commercial permit.

Each of these priorities by itself – increased to 280 million inhabitants – could change the situation for Indonesia.

To get there, there is clearly the work to be done, as Putra himself has admitted.

There are still challenges in deleting the need for physical identification documents, the introduction of an automatic deposit via data sharing based on consent and integration of existing offers in a minimum number of systems.

The alignment of all stakeholders in the process will not be easier, but with a laser orientation, daring reforms and an INA digital, the central government has built a base for a modern and integrated digital government ecosystem – even in a country of 17,000 islands.