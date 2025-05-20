Would the conservatives make favors to bring Boris back?

HAving endured their worst general electoral performance, followed by a similar humiliation in local elections and low plumbing costs in opinion polls, how long will it last before the conservatives turn to their most self-destructive blind panic? Given the general scarcity of talents in what remains of the parliamentary party, there are even a few whispers, again, to bring Boris Johnson back. It must count as despair, and the old rascal could easily worsen things for them …

Why bring Boris back?

Aside from the desperate panic, many conservatives always hold good memories of its undeniable electoral prowess, although it is firmly in the past. A full registration should include his improbable election as mayor of London in 2008 and re -elected later; The 2016 Brexit referendum; And the 2019 general elections, which have given the best parliamentary result since 1987 and the largest part of conservative votes since 1979.

There are therefore warm feelings about the days of glory, and a hope probably in vain that he and he alone can recreate this campaign success. Donald Trump's strange resurrection in the United States has also stimulated the thoughts of a Johnson return. If he can do it, why not Boris?

Why not Boris?

Well, there is also the indelible memory of Partygate, stories of Sleaze assorted, chaos, Dominic Cummings, Wallpapergate, broken promises on the level of upgrade, the collapse of his government under him, the illegal extension of the Parliament, he was deceived.

It is also true that when his position became untenable in 2022, Johnson lost the local elections and the parliamentary parliamentary elections, and his sample ratings slipped badly. If he could not win elections, he was no longer useful and should go there. Her most serious bad service for the nation was to make sure that Liz Truss rather than Rishi Sunak succeeded her, she was calculated to make it seem well in comparison.

Could be elected leader immediately?

No. He is not a deputy, so not eligible.

Could be to become a deputy?

The classic method, used by Johnson twice before, is to find a safe preservative to fight in the next general elections. Or in a way to exploit or design such an opportunity earlier, during a by -election. The problem is that there is no longer a safe conservative seat which is waterproof for the challenge of Reform UK, even with the charismatic Johnson Standing.

If it was elected, there is also the unfinished company of the three -month suspension which was imposed on it in the last parliament. Experts' opinion varies on the question of whether Johnsons Act as a newly elected deputy would be to leave for three months.

Would it transform the fortune of the parties?

Not if polls are something to pass. A recent opinion poll has shown that Johnson was the only candidate of himself, Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick who as leader could beat Nigel Farage and Reformation, but only by a small margin (26% to 23%). The question of whether it would be worth the upheaval is very questionable. There may be better James options intelligently, for example.

Johnson is also closely associated with Brexit and his agreement ready for the oven, and this project is not as popular as it was. Certainly a wasted asset. Meanwhile, the ex-working electors, especially in the Red Wall seats, were so spectacular in 2019, always feel betrayed by the failure of the upgrade, while the moderate pro-Europe in the old blue wall that defected the liberal democrats hates it.

Would the conservatives want Johnson?

In the party, Johnson has collected many enemies, too willing to say to the world why this unworthy, unreliable, cynical and compromise individual would be completely unsuitable for the Prime Minister, and even less cut for the hard slog to be the leader of the opposition.

He has always been in trouble, and only his ability to win the elections overcome serious doubts about his character. These remain, but it is fair to add that membership, even if it was deposited, always loved it that deputies could prevent it from going to a membership survey.

Political positions are less noticed than its supposed campaign capacities which are now deeply hated among the conservative base, like Net Zero; its budgetary incontinence; And the level of legal migration under its famous system based on post-Brexit Australian style points, which has reached a record. Disadvantages, the wave of Boris was called by his enemies. In a piece for right-wing voting with Farage, they would count as weak points.

Could it happen?

If Johnson was brought back, it would be the end of the conservative party. Keir Starmer has often taken over him during the day, and would do it again, while Farage is a great rival.

The conservative party is so weak now that it would take more than a Johnson renewal to save it. Indeed, the very reason for which the party did so in a calamitic manner during the general elections of 2024 was its global file to the government, including the many disappointments, scandals and failures during the Johnson administration. In other words, Johnson is part of the problem and is not part of the answer.

They need a fresher departure and a rensation of Brexit. The next conservative chief may not even even be in Parliament.