Politics
CM Vijayan slams after the corruption scandal, seeks the intervention of PM Modi | Kerala News
Kozhikode: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that the recent corruption case involving individuals related to the Directorate of Law Application (ED) is a serious question. There have been several complaints against the emergency, including allegations of financial misconduct, but no concrete evidence had surfaced so far, the CM said during the fight against the media during celebrations of the government's fourth anniversary.
“For a long time ago, suspicions of questionable transactions involving the emergency, and now they have been caught in the act.
CPM State Secretary MV Govindan also recently criticized the urgency following corruption allegations.
CMS comments come following the arrest of two men pretending to be Emergency Agents in Ernakulalam. The vigilance and anti-corruption office (VACB) caught the accused when they accepted a 2-lakh-brown jar from an industrialist based in Kollam. The VACB appointed ED deputy director Sekhar Kumar, the first accused of the FIR, and his involvement is under investigation.
ASHA workers protest
Addressing the media, the CM also said that the government of the State would no longer take measures to resolve the current protest by social health militants (Ashas). He said the government had already taken measures to respond to their concerns, but these efforts have failed.
NH-66 collapse in Malappuram
In addition, the CM commented on the collapse of the NH-66 road to Malappuram, the calling “unhappy”. He noted that if the projects to expand national roads are progressing smoothly throughout the state, the government will examine whether the geographic factors were considerably taken into account when planning the NH-66. We will organize discussions with the NHAI to examine if there have been tricks and to ensure that future extensions are carried out more efficiently and safely, he said.
Silverline project
The CM expressed its confidence that the rail development of the State, like the Silverline project, would become a reality – if not today, then tomorrow – despite the opposition of the opposition parties and the Center for Political Reason. “No one should think that things will always remain the same. The rail development of our state will become a reality. Otherwise today, then tomorrow.”
“We thought that if such a project should take place, no one would oppose it – in particular at a time when the Indian government is talking about the progress of the nations through such initiatives. But a very, very unhappy situation was born. The project was refused authorization,” said the Minister -Chief. He accused the center of “sharing” with those who oppose the government of the State on the Silverline case, and said that such a position had been adopted for political reasons.
The CM said that when its government government interrupted the project due to the opposition, “Metroman” e Sreedharan proposed a suggestion on which there were not many differences. “Although the case was taken into account with the Minister of Union Railway by me, and later with the central government by the special representative of the State government in Delhi, KV Thomas, there was no answer,” he deplored.
Guardian harassment of the Dalit woman
The CM has described the alleged harassment guardian of a Dalit woman in a Thiruvanthapuram police station as “unacceptable”. Hesaid measures have already been taken against police personnel responsible following an investigation into the issue. However, the CM also defended her office, which the woman had approached to file a complaint against the police. He said the CMO had taken the necessary measures the next day, transmitting the complaint of the woman to the authorities for follow -up. “Woman's detention at the police station was something that should not have happened,” said Vijayan in response to a question.
“She approached the office (CMO) and presented the complaint. They assured her that her complaint would be examined. The complaint was examined the next day and the measures had been taken in this regard.” He said that the woman also asked for the CMO intervention in the case registered against her, which was not possible.
“It was a question in which the police had to take action, and she was convinced of it. At the same time, measures were taken against the police who had acted in a way they should not have,” added the CM.
Vijayan said the state had attended nine years of development and social progress in the context of the LDF government. A stage report will be presented on Friday. Luboring various development projects, the Minister -in -Chief also criticized the UDF on the Seaport International Seaphinjam project. He accused the center of tightening the Kerala financially by holding back the funds that the state rightly deserves.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/news/kerala/2025/05/20/chief-minister-pinarayi-vijayan-address-media-kozhikode.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Crete earthquake: Tsunami warning and British tourists are terrified in terms of 6 earthquake in the Greek Islands
- Macron and Xi Jinping discuss the Ukraine War with a shared objective
- The verification of the facts of the oval function of Donald Trump with Cyril Ramaphosa
- Enemies have seen Sindoor transform into barooa: Modi
- Jokowi succeeded in the UGM selection was recorded in the 80s newspaper
- Reformed UK consists 7K in the 'ridiculous' advertisement that Scotland Labor Leaders want.
- Analysis: Trump learns that peace is hard
- The EU offers us a new commercial affair with a lobster that is part of the package
- Game day US Battles Finland in Mens Worlds quarterfinals at 10:20 am et on NHL network
- Imran Khan refuses to undergo a polygraphic test for the third time
- Live updates: the last on the presidency of Trumps while House is adopted by his bill on domestic policy
- Casper Ruud: It was a smart move to open me up and get help | Tennis