CM Vijayan slams after the corruption scandal, seeks the intervention of PM Modi | Kerala News

Kozhikode: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that the recent corruption case involving individuals related to the Directorate of Law Application (ED) is a serious question. There have been several complaints against the emergency, including allegations of financial misconduct, but no concrete evidence had surfaced so far, the CM said during the fight against the media during celebrations of the government's fourth anniversary.

“For a long time ago, suspicions of questionable transactions involving the emergency, and now they have been caught in the act.

CPM State Secretary MV Govindan also recently criticized the urgency following corruption allegations.

CMS comments come following the arrest of two men pretending to be Emergency Agents in Ernakulalam. The vigilance and anti-corruption office (VACB) caught the accused when they accepted a 2-lakh-brown jar from an industrialist based in Kollam. The VACB appointed ED deputy director Sekhar Kumar, the first accused of the FIR, and his involvement is under investigation.

ASHA workers protest

Addressing the media, the CM also said that the government of the State would no longer take measures to resolve the current protest by social health militants (Ashas). He said the government had already taken measures to respond to their concerns, but these efforts have failed.

NH-66 collapse in Malappuram

In addition, the CM commented on the collapse of the NH-66 road to Malappuram, the calling “unhappy”. He noted that if the projects to expand national roads are progressing smoothly throughout the state, the government will examine whether the geographic factors were considerably taken into account when planning the NH-66. We will organize discussions with the NHAI to examine if there have been tricks and to ensure that future extensions are carried out more efficiently and safely, he said.

Silverline project

The CM expressed its confidence that the rail development of the State, like the Silverline project, would become a reality – if not today, then tomorrow – despite the opposition of the opposition parties and the Center for Political Reason. “No one should think that things will always remain the same. The rail development of our state will become a reality. Otherwise today, then tomorrow.”

“We thought that if such a project should take place, no one would oppose it – in particular at a time when the Indian government is talking about the progress of the nations through such initiatives. But a very, very unhappy situation was born. The project was refused authorization,” said the Minister -Chief. He accused the center of “sharing” with those who oppose the government of the State on the Silverline case, and said that such a position had been adopted for political reasons.

The CM said that when its government government interrupted the project due to the opposition, “Metroman” e Sreedharan proposed a suggestion on which there were not many differences. “Although the case was taken into account with the Minister of Union Railway by me, and later with the central government by the special representative of the State government in Delhi, KV Thomas, there was no answer,” he deplored.

Guardian harassment of the Dalit woman

The CM has described the alleged harassment guardian of a Dalit woman in a Thiruvanthapuram police station as “unacceptable”. Hesaid measures have already been taken against police personnel responsible following an investigation into the issue. However, the CM also defended her office, which the woman had approached to file a complaint against the police. He said the CMO had taken the necessary measures the next day, transmitting the complaint of the woman to the authorities for follow -up. “Woman's detention at the police station was something that should not have happened,” said Vijayan in response to a question.

“She approached the office (CMO) and presented the complaint. They assured her that her complaint would be examined. The complaint was examined the next day and the measures had been taken in this regard.” He said that the woman also asked for the CMO intervention in the case registered against her, which was not possible.

“It was a question in which the police had to take action, and she was convinced of it. At the same time, measures were taken against the police who had acted in a way they should not have,” added the CM.

Vijayan said the state had attended nine years of development and social progress in the context of the LDF government. A stage report will be presented on Friday. Luboring various development projects, the Minister -in -Chief also criticized the UDF on the Seaport International Seaphinjam project. He accused the center of tightening the Kerala financially by holding back the funds that the state rightly deserves.