



Former United States President Joe Bidens Diagnosis of Cancer has rekindled a question if he deceived the public on his health during his mandate, with his successor, Donald Trump, adding his voice to those who suggest concealment.

Addressing journalists at the White House on Monday, President Trump questioned the moment of the time of the diagnosis of advanced Bidens cancer in the midst of a renewed control of the former physical and mental presidents during his mandate.

I am surprised that the public was not informed a long time ago, Trump told the journalists in the White House.

Why did it take so long? It takes a long time. He can take years to get this level of danger, added Trump, referring to the advanced nature of Bidens cancer.

So look, it's a very sad situation, I feel very bad about it. And I think people should try to discover what happened.

Trump also said the doctors who had examined Biden during their mandate did not say it.

It's a big problem, he said.

The Bidens office said in a statement on Sunday that the former president had received an aggressive diagnosis of prostate cancer who had spread to his bones.

The press release indicates that Biden was diagnosed on Friday after having experienced growing urinary symptoms and that he and his family were examining treatment options.

Doctors have classified Bidens cancer with a score of 9 as part of the Gleason classification system which generally classifies prostate cancer between 6 and 10 according to the press release, indicating that it is among the most aggressive types.

Prostate cancer at a higher stage has an average five -year survival rate of 28%, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Biden earlier on Monday, gratitude to sympathizers expressed his words of support and encouragement.

Cancer touches us all, wrote Biden on social networks.

Like many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are the strongest in broken places. Thank you for raising us with love and support.

Cancer touches us all. Like many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are the strongest in broken places. Thank you for raising us with love and support. pic.twitter.com/oss1vgiiwu

Joe Biden (@joebiden) May 19, 2025

The news of the Bidens cancer diagnosis came while the former health of the presidents was already under renewed control before the publication of a new book detailing the alleged concealment of its physical and mental deterioration by its inner circle.

Original Sin, written by the anchor of CNN Jake Tapper and the correspondent Axios Alex Thompson, contains various overwhelming accounts of the alleged drop in Bidens, including an incident in which the president of the time could not have recognized the actor of Hollywood George Clooney during a fundraising in 2024.

In his comments on the diagnosis of Bidens on Monday, Trump established a link between the former cancer of the presidents and the alleged concealment of his mental acuity.

If you take a look, it was the same doctor who said that Joe was good, there was nothing wrong with him, said Trump.

There are things that the public has not been informed, and I think someone will have to talk to their doctor, he added.

Some doctors have publicly questioned the report of the diagnosis of Bidens cancer provided by his office, stressing that such an advanced cancer should have progressed during a period of years.

Because even with the most aggressive form, it is a trip from 5 to 7 years old without treatment before becoming metastatic, Steven Quay, a pathologist who is the director general of biopharmaceuticalcompanyatusa Therapeutics, said in an article on X.

This means that this patient would be for a professional fault to present himself and first diagnose a metastatic disease in May 2025. It is very likely that he was diagnosing prostate cancer throughout his mandate of the White House and the American people were not informed.

Howard P Forman, professor of radiology at the University of Yale, said that it was inconceivable that Bidens cancer was not detected before leaving its functions, because it would have been taken by a blood test known as the specific antigen test of the prostate (PSA).

Gleason Grade 9 would have had a high level of PSA for a while before this diagnosis. And he had to pass a PSA test several times before. It's strange, said Forman in a post on X.

However, Peter Nelson, an oncologist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, said that it was possible for prostate cancer to develop and spread quickly in a short time, although it is more common that it remains located without detection for years before progressing to other parts of the body.

It is possible that prostate cancer develops and spreads in a very short time per short, in one to two years, Nelson told Al Jazeera.

So, yes, it is credible that a man of his age and his position can have his cancer develop and progress without detection. It would not be common, but it certainly happens, said Nelson.

Daniel W Lin, a prostate cancer expert at the UW Medicine in Washington, said that even if Biden has probably had cancer for years, it is possible that he has not received a PSA test.

There are screening controversies with the use of the PSA, and many medical groups do not recommend PSA tests after 70 or 75 years, although others recommend on the basis of life expectancy or health statement rather than age cup, told Al Jazeera.

Lin said it was also possible that Biden had a rarer form of cancer that is not detectable by the test.

This situation is less common, but not considered too rare. In addition, when this situation occurs, it is more common in high quality cancers, like the former case of President Bidens, he said.

Playing the chances, it does not fall into this category, however, it can certainly happen.

Peter Black, director of Vancouver Prostate Center in Canada, said that Bidens cancer without being detected in tests would be his best assumption for the diagnosis apparently suddenly.

My best assumption is that he has been doing a PSA every year for a long time because this is what you expect from a senator / American vice-president, and that he has in fact an Age adapted to the age that has not raised alarms, Black told Al Jazeera.

A diagnosis of metastatic prostate cancer is generally associated with a very high PSA, but in a small minority of patients, the PSA is in fact normal, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/20/trump-suggests-coverup-of-bidens-cancer-as-questions-swirl-over-diagnosis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos