Politics
Jokowi was questioned 22 questions to the criminal investigation police concerning the alleged fake diploma report
Jakarta, INIBALIKPAPAN.COM The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), visited the criminal investigation police on Tuesday, May 2025.
Jokowi arrived at the Bareskrim Polri Building, South Jakarta, wearing a long brunette brunette shirt, accompanied by his legal team.
“I received an invitation from the criminal investigation unit to provide information on community complaints and I made it in cooperation,” said Jokowi, as indicated by Suara.com this network.
Not only by giving information, but Jokowi also mentioned his arrival at the same time to resume his original diploma which had already been given to the investigator.
At the same time, I followed a diploma that was awarded the criminal investigation, and now I took it, he said.
During the exam, Jokowi said that he was questioned up to 22 questions about the history of primary school education, Junior High, High School, at Gadjah Mada (UGM) University.
The question is very detailed, including on my thesis in UGM, he added.
In addition, Jokowi said that his original diploma would be used as evidence in the trial, if the judge asked him. We will open diplomas when asked for the court, he said.
Submit a diploma to the investigator
Previously, Egi Sudjana reported Jokowi to a criminal investigation, for accused Jokowi of having used false diplomas. As a follow -up, Jokowi's lawyer, Yakup Hasibuan, submitted the initial diploma of his client to the investigator in criminal investigation on May 9, 2025.
We responded to the request for the criminal investigation unit to present the Pak Jokowi origin diploma for the investigation. All documents will also be tested through a forensic laboratory, Yakup said during the criminal investigation.
Read also:
Yakup also explained that the case in criminal investigation was different from the Jokowi report to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. Because in the Jaya regional police regional police, Jokowi is precisely the journalist.
In the Polyda Jaya metro, Mr. Jokowi as a journalist. In a criminal investigation, he was the reported part. These are two separate cases, he said.
The request to submission of Bareskrim documents was received directly by Jokowi on May 6, 2025.
Report a false defamation degree
Jokowi returned the accusation of false diplomas to the metropolitan police of Jakarta on April 30, 2025. He stressed that the accusation was slanderous and was to be legally resolved.
This is actually a light problem, but because it involves slander, I consider that it is necessary to recover legally, he said.
Jokowi also claimed to be surprised because the issue of false diplomas was emerged even if he had been full of president.
I thought it was over, it was still riding. Then it is better to be completed through legal channels, he said.
The impact of this controversy, a certain number of figures have also been reported to the police by a group of volunteers named Pemuda Patriot Nusantara, who claimed to be a supporter of Jokowi.
They reported, Roy Suryo (former Menpora), Rismon Sianipar (digital legal expert), Rizal Fadillah (Vice-President of TPUA) and Dr. Tifauzia Tyassuma (Doctor Tifa).
The four of them were reported to the central Jakarta metro police on April 23, 2025 for alleged incentive linked to the accusation of false diplomas.
In addition to criminal reports, Jokowi was also prosecuted by a group of lawyers who are members of the false non -shameful diploma company (UGM DECESS). The trial is currently working before the solo district court.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.inibalikpapan.com/jokowi-dicecar-22-pertanyaan-di-bareskrim-polri-terkait-laporan-dugaan-ijazah-palsu/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The association between social media use among young people and the risk of suicide
- Crete earthquake: Tsunami warning and British tourists are terrified in terms of 6 earthquake in the Greek Islands
- Macron and Xi Jinping discuss the Ukraine War with a shared objective
- The verification of the facts of the oval function of Donald Trump with Cyril Ramaphosa
- Enemies have seen Sindoor transform into barooa: Modi
- Jokowi succeeded in the UGM selection was recorded in the 80s newspaper
- Reformed UK consists 7K in the 'ridiculous' advertisement that Scotland Labor Leaders want.
- Analysis: Trump learns that peace is hard
- The EU offers us a new commercial affair with a lobster that is part of the package
- Game day US Battles Finland in Mens Worlds quarterfinals at 10:20 am et on NHL network
- Imran Khan refuses to undergo a polygraphic test for the third time
- Live updates: the last on the presidency of Trumps while House is adopted by his bill on domestic policy