Jokowi was questioned 22 questions to the criminal investigation police concerning the alleged fake diploma report

Jakarta, INIBALIKPAPAN.COM The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), visited the criminal investigation police on Tuesday, May 2025.

Jokowi arrived at the Bareskrim Polri Building, South Jakarta, wearing a long brunette brunette shirt, accompanied by his legal team.

“I received an invitation from the criminal investigation unit to provide information on community complaints and I made it in cooperation,” said Jokowi, as indicated by Suara.com this network.

Not only by giving information, but Jokowi also mentioned his arrival at the same time to resume his original diploma which had already been given to the investigator.

At the same time, I followed a diploma that was awarded the criminal investigation, and now I took it, he said.

During the exam, Jokowi said that he was questioned up to 22 questions about the history of primary school education, Junior High, High School, at Gadjah Mada (UGM) University.

The question is very detailed, including on my thesis in UGM, he added.

In addition, Jokowi said that his original diploma would be used as evidence in the trial, if the judge asked him. We will open diplomas when asked for the court, he said.

Submit a diploma to the investigator

Previously, Egi Sudjana reported Jokowi to a criminal investigation, for accused Jokowi of having used false diplomas. As a follow -up, Jokowi's lawyer, Yakup Hasibuan, submitted the initial diploma of his client to the investigator in criminal investigation on May 9, 2025.

We responded to the request for the criminal investigation unit to present the Pak Jokowi origin diploma for the investigation. All documents will also be tested through a forensic laboratory, Yakup said during the criminal investigation.

Read also:

Yakup also explained that the case in criminal investigation was different from the Jokowi report to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. Because in the Jaya regional police regional police, Jokowi is precisely the journalist.

In the Polyda Jaya metro, Mr. Jokowi as a journalist. In a criminal investigation, he was the reported part. These are two separate cases, he said.

The request to submission of Bareskrim documents was received directly by Jokowi on May 6, 2025.

Report a false defamation degree

Jokowi returned the accusation of false diplomas to the metropolitan police of Jakarta on April 30, 2025. He stressed that the accusation was slanderous and was to be legally resolved.

This is actually a light problem, but because it involves slander, I consider that it is necessary to recover legally, he said.

Jokowi also claimed to be surprised because the issue of false diplomas was emerged even if he had been full of president.

I thought it was over, it was still riding. Then it is better to be completed through legal channels, he said.

The impact of this controversy, a certain number of figures have also been reported to the police by a group of volunteers named Pemuda Patriot Nusantara, who claimed to be a supporter of Jokowi.

They reported, Roy Suryo (former Menpora), Rismon Sianipar (digital legal expert), Rizal Fadillah (Vice-President of TPUA) and Dr. Tifauzia Tyassuma (Doctor Tifa).

The four of them were reported to the central Jakarta metro police on April 23, 2025 for alleged incentive linked to the accusation of false diplomas.

In addition to criminal reports, Jokowi was also prosecuted by a group of lawyers who are members of the false non -shameful diploma company (UGM DECESS). The trial is currently working before the solo district court.