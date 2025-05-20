The researchers warn against the spy campaign supported by China targeting the US workers dismissed





An intelligence operation supported by the Chinese government actively uses false employment and social media to recruit federal workers, according to a Report published Monday by the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies. Researchers warn that the operation uses leading companies, Linkedin and other tools as part of a large online campaign to collect information in the United States, including sensitive information related to the United States national security and the interests of businesses. Historically, Chinas' efforts to recruit current and old employees are generally focusing on people with sensitive information, Max Less, Main Analyst on emerging threats to the FDDS Center on Cyber ​​and Technology Innovation, Cybersecurity Dive by e-mail told E-mail. Even a curriculum vitae of government employees can provide valuable and not classified information to the RPC on the internal functioning of the United States government. The recruitment effort is similar to the tactics that China has been using for more than a decade. The report cites a 2018 effort of a Singaporean national who used LinkedIn and a false consulting company to recruit American soldiers and other sensitive ex-workmen and received more than 400 RSUM. The operator, Jun Wei Yeo, was Later sentenced to 14 months in prison. The American authorities in April warned that China was actively looking to recruit former federal workers for espionage. The report describes a network of five companies, including an Internet service provider and four other companies that are described as headhunters or consulting companies based in the United States, Singapore and Japan. Companies are Smaio Intelligence, Dustrategy, Rivermerge Strategies, Tsubasa Insight and Wavemax Innov. Between December 2024 and March, the five areas were hosted on the same server, according to FDD. The report indicates that the server belongs to Tencent. According to the report, Smaio is a real company based in China and a person affiliated with this company has created the other four companies, which are not real companies. The Smaio website dropped in mid-March while a media examined the results developed for the report, according to FDD. FDD researchers discovered Rivermerge on LinkedIn strategies in January while looking for information on geopolitical risk advice. Rivermerge Strategies claimed to be a consulting company specializing in geopolitical risk and previously claimed to have offices in Singapore and Colorado. However, the reference to Colorado was deleted in March, according to FDD. Rivermerge posted on LinkedIn looking for professionals to experience in government as well as talent recruiters with solid networks in Washington, DC, according to the report.

