Trump gives the Republicans a “speech of encouragement” to close the divisions on a massive tax billExBulletin





President Trump spoke to the Republicans of the Chamber on Tuesday as they are preparing to vote on a massive legislative set of main priorities of the GOP.

Toggle legend Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

President Trump went to Capitol Hill Tuesday to personally persuade held back in his own party to put himself behind a massive bill intended to advance a large part of the GOP agenda.

Trump ignored the divisions that always afflict efforts to finalize the legislation before a deadline for the president of the Mike Johnson Chamber to vote on the bill before the Memorial Day. Instead, Trump said his party was unified.

“It is really only a speech of encouragement. We have a very unified house, and we have a very unified Senate,” said Trump when entering the meeting. “I don't think the republican party has ever been so unified.”

It is rare that one bill contains most of the legislative agenda of a president, but Trump pushed the Republicans to the Congress to make tax reductions, to discounts of spending, to deregulation and to a blow to the financing of border security in what he calls “a great, beautiful bill”.

The drafting of the legislation that responds to these requests revealed rifts within the Chamber and the Senate led by the GOP which threaten to have the bill completely derail.

Trump and GOP leaders strive to convince two main groups to support the bill:

Hardwood fiscal hawks require a reduction in the deficit of state republicans that push to lift the ceiling of the deduction for state taxes and premises (salt)

There is also a continuous frustration on the part of a number of GOP legislators who wish to protect access to Medicaid, the federal health insurance program for disabled and low -income adults.

The members leaving the meeting said that Trump was having fun, made jokes, talked about the cuff and answered the questions while stressing that he wants the sents to put online and that the bill is adopted.

“The president made an incredibly convincing case. He was also passionate about these political questions as I saw him. He was categorical, we have to stop screwing,” said South Dakota representative Dusty Johnson, who presides over the main street caucus. “It was the clear message:” You will have quite tinkered. It's time to land the plane. “”

Johnson added that “98%” of the conference is on board with the bill as it is written.

“I think that with the selected, [Trump] moved them. I do not yet know that we are still there, but it was an extremely impactful meeting, “he said.

Several members said that Trump told them not to touch the ceiling for the deduction of salt, one of the main opposition points within the conference.

New York representative Mike Lawler is one of the members who pushes to raise this ceiling and said that the president's comments do not change his position.

“While I respect the president, I do not move,” he told journalists. “The salt problem is one of the biggest problems that has an impact on my district. This is the reason why I won.”

The representative of Tennessee, Tim Buchett, described this as “a positive and edifying meeting”. Burchett, member of the Freedom Caucus, was skeptical about the bill.

“It's like an NBA ball game, wait until the last two minutes and look at it and we are two minutes and 30 seconds right now,” said Buchett, leaving the meeting. “I think there will be a small arm, a little tooth of the teeth. But I think the president will deliver as he still does. Do not count it.”

Trump has often threatened the political career of the Republicans who disobeyed him and concentrated his anger on Tuesday on a holdout, the representative of Kentucky Thomas Massie, who says that he will not support the bill.

“I think he should be elected outside the office,” said Trump. “And I don't think he understands the government.”

Pressure from Pennsylvania avenue

House leaders have long praised Trump to be involved and available throughout the legislative process.

“At each stage of the path, when there were questions, when there were final decisions that were to be taken, [President Trump] has always been at a phone call, “the head of the majority of the room, Steve Scalizes, R-La., told journalists last week. “And he will continue to be.”

Trump promised that he would extend the tax reductions in his first mandate and add new ones, including no tax on advice, without tax on overtime and without social security tax. These cuts added to the cost of the bill.

It was less opinion on the details on how to pay the invoice or the duration of the provisions.

Two former Trump aids who spoke under the guise of anonymity because they were not allowed to describe the private conversations described Trump as being very persuasive in individual conversations, calling it “closer” who makes it difficult for members to say no.

Among the remaining skeptics are the members of the House Freedom Caucus, which focuses on obtaining a significant reduction in the deficit.

Friday, several members of the group landed a vote of the budget committee, which forced the leaders of the GOP to spend the weekend to negotiate with the selected to get closer to the consensus.

Late Sunday evening, this same committee advanced the bill with the vote of the original “present” holduts.

The Republican representative of Texas, Chip Roy, said that he had voted “out of respect for the republican conference and the president to advance the bill”.

The Freedom Caucus has already obtained certain concessions, namely the acceleration of the implementation of work requirements in Medicaid, but it has frustrated the members who feared that the existing house would threaten the coverage of more than 8.6 million people registered on the program. Salt defenders are also fundamentally in contradiction with the hard cost reduction group.

Elena Moore of NPR contributed to this report.

