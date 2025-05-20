A little zardozi, a little PM Modi on the red cane carpet and how





Wait a minute! Just hold it up because this cannes look requires more than your attention. An emerging actor and model, Ruchi Gujjar, traveled the Red Carpet of Cannes in a full bridal avatar, draped in gold, dripping in Rajasthani insignia and wearing traditional Kundan jewelry, but with special shoutout to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During a festival known for fashion risks, red carpet policy and the occasional peacock moment, Indian actress Gujjar may have delivered one of the highest entries in Cannes 2025 sources. Dressed in a golden lehenga by Roopa Sharmaa, the outfit included Gota Patti, the work mirror throughout the extent. And the resistance part? A personalized necklace with PM Modi portraits has nestled in the middle of the Kundan, pearls and red enamel lotus. “The necklace is not only fashionable, it is my salvation for a leader who transformed the way the world sees India,” said the actress. “Cannes felt like the right place to carry my patriotism, in front and center.” Ruchi Gujjar in Cannes. The rest of the whole followed a palette entirely decorated with heavily decorated mirror, with a Zardozi embroidery and a Lehenga which would not be in its place during a wedding in Rajasthani. “It was as if I bore the soul of the Rajasthan,” added Ruchi. When most rod looks are dissected according to its fabric, adjustment, design and flair, it is likely to remember for completely different reasons – to trigger conversations rather than style details, of course. Gujjar's outfit was designed by Roopa Sharmaa. “The Modi necklace” – as it may be called – has already made its way to social networks, where the reactions range from amusement to surprised to simply confused. Was it fashionable? Was it a fanfare? Was it both? Anyway, Ruchi Gujjar did not play safely, and in a festival full of transparent dresses and subtle heads, she surely knew how to attract attention. Posted by: Can bhowal Posted on: May 20, 2025

