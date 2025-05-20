



The backlash on the support for turkeys in Pakistan pushes Indian-Turkey relations to a new hollow Once defined by shared civilizational links, mutual commercial interests and diplomatic commitment, the bilateral relationship between India and Turkey is now under pressure after the manifest support of turkeys in Pakistan following a fatal terrorist attack on Indian soil. The resulting public reaction in India has made a snowball in a large -scale boycott campaign affecting tourism, education, trade and aviation; Raise serious questions about the future of Indian-Turkey relationships. The current diplomatic benefits began after a heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam has cost 26 tourists' lives. In response, India has launched precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan occupied by cashmere (POK) and air defense systems in Pakistan. While a large part of the international community called for restraint, Turkey has stood out in its explicit support in Pakistan. This perceived bias of Ankara, in particular since President Recep Tayyip Erdogans repeated the calls to a multilateral solution to the cashmere dispute has aroused generalized indignation in India. The response of Indian civil society, companies and institutions has been fast and swept. A basic boycott campaign, amplified on social networks with hashtags like #boycottturkey, took its own life. Reservations for Turkey dropped by 60%. The main Indian travel platforms, including Makemytrip and Benemytrip, have suspended Turkish promotions. Indian merchants have started to reject Turkish products. The Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation revoked the security authorization of the Turkish Society for Celebi soil, citing national security problems. Historically, India and Turkey have maintained cordial if not deeply strategic relationships. The visit of Erdogans in India in 2017 focused on economic cooperation and the fight against terrorism. Despite the ideological differences, trade between the two countries has prospered that India exported $ 5.2 billion in Turkey between April 2024 and February 2025. Current constraint relations would lead to a massive loss for both countries. Although the current crisis is imbued with emotion and national interest, it is not out of repair. However, the two countries will have to work deliberately and delicately to disentangle this knot. Immediate high -level talks can be politically non -viable, but diplomatic channels must remain active. The leadership of the turkeys must recalibrate its public position on the cashmere and adopt a more balanced position. Turkey must recognize the legitimate security problems of the India. Recognizing complex compulsive complexions without unilateral excuse can offer a more nuances understanding to an emotional audience. International diplomacy is much more complex than emotional explosions. Boycotts can offer immediate satisfaction, but sustainable diplomacy requires patience and vision. Public feeling in India is strong and justified by its condemnation of terrorism and its foreign support. But as history has often shown, anger is a bad long -term strategist. If India and Turkey can find a way to return to honest dialogue, mutual respect and pragmatic cooperation, this Rift could still become a turning point and not an end in their long -term trip.

