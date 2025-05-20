Online game: Jokowi hesitates to comment, Budi Arie Tuding Budi Gunawan and PDIP

JAKARTA, Mi – The former president of the 7th Indonesian, Joko Widodo alias Jokowi was reluctant to comment on the alleged involvement of the former Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo) Budi Arie Setiadi (Bas) in the case of blocking the online game site (Judol).

“No, (asking questions) concerning this (diploma) only,” briefly examined by the criminal investigation unit concerning the alleged degree report on Tuesday (20/20/2025).

The name BUDI ARIE SETIADI gets to the public after its name is mentioned in the accusation act of blocking the online game site of the Ministry of Communication and Information (Kominfo) which has now changed its name for the Ministry of Communication and Digital (Komdigi).

In the accusation act read by the prosecutor of the district court of South Jakarta on Wednesday (05/14/2025), the defendants, namely the defendant I Zulkarnaen APRILIANTONY, the defendant II Adhi Kismanto, the defendant III Alwin Jabarti Kiemas, and the defendant IV Muhrijan alias Agus.

In short, the indictment describes the percentage of each ration of the maintenance of online game sites.

“The Division of the defendant II Adhi Kismanto by 20%, the defendant I Zulkarnaen Aprilantony by 30%, and for Brother Budi Arie Setiadi of 50%of the entire website kept,” said the prosecutor's indictment.

Budi Tuding Budi Gunawan and Pdip

Budi Arie, who is now the Minister of Cooperatives, Budi Arie Setiadi, accused the coordinated minister for political affairs and security (Menkopolkam) of the Republic of Indonesia, Budi Gunawan (BG) and PDI Perjuangan were “brains” that were involved in the online game (Judol).

This Budi Arie on Saturday evening (05/17/2025) did not accept the title of the news “, apparently, the former Minister of Communication and Information, Budi Arie asked for a monetary ration of” security “online game of 50%.

“It's slander, framing.

According to him, the title of the news really stuck it. “The title is your”, I ask (50% of online game safety rations). It's slander. Frame.

He then accused Budi Gunawan and PDIP as a “brain” that is for an online game scandal. “The PDIP framing is my. It's BG (Budi Gunawan) and PDI Perjuangan his brain,” he accused.

When asked why PDIP was accused? Is it because of revenge with Jokowi? And he is Jokowi's “person”? Budi replied with annoyance “explained later. I was sure, calm down. Just bored. I explained, but the title is always like that.”

If it is not dangerous to accuse Menkopolkam Budi Gunawan if he has no solid evidence? Budi Arie said the evidence would be prepared later. “Later, we will prepare the evidence. What is certain is this PDIP,” he said again, adding that he was mapping friends and adversaries of the media.

In addition, Budi asked the media not to join himself. “Do not join their orchestration. Do not be. Do not join. This is the end of all PDIPs,” he said.

Then he regretted why he had to be attacked. “Why Budi Arie? Why don't you write, all (those involved) are all PDIP executives. It is a fact, you know. Not he said,” he said in a high tone.

Budi Arie, who was once the vice-president of DKI Jakarta PDIP DPD at the time of the President of the Supreme Court, Imam Sumanto, then said that he was not 100% involved in the online game scandal. “I think you, 100%, I am not involved,” he said.

Accused of pdip

PDIP accused back, what was said and alleged by Budi Arie was slander. “If it is true that he (Budi Arie) said that this means slander. Because, 50% of information (he obtained) of the rations, on the right, of the official indictment of the prosecutor. Which appeared in the public,” said a spokesperson for DPP PDIP, Gunutur Romli.

Also includes the accusation of Budi Arie who accused Pdip and Budi Gunawan who pressed the defendant Tony and his friends to hang around involved in the online game, underlined Gunur Romli, it was slander.

“Well. Simply stir (the news)! It is clearly slander. It is the same thing that he accused the intervention of the prosecutor and lied,” said Gunutur.