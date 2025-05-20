AS Brexit Nostalgia Festival alias The seriousness of being unimportant in his second day, Keir Starmer prepared to make a declaration to the municipalities on how his agreement only shine the edges five years ago. Sorry, that should have read the agreement that completely resets British relations with the EU opening the way for years of growth and many. Or, as Brexiters say, the biggest betrayal since the last one. Make your choice.

The work and the conservative benches have filled with anticipation. Government’s rear-ban deputies have prepared to take full advantage of a vague rarity of news vaguely. Conservatives? They were there to strengthen the past. Because it worked so well for them. A new Yougov survey has shown the Conservatives in fourth place. Even behind the Lib Dems. Although Kemi Badenoch is not happy until she directed her fifth party. A little more climate denial and the Greens could overcome it.

Please note, Kemi was not totally alone in his desire to explore the existential futility of the conservatives. The unbearable lightness of their being. Priti Patel was there on the Frontbanc, urging Kemi at new levels of stupidity. That morning, Print Vacant had visited the broadcasting studios with his own brand of particular madness.

Great Britain was suffering from the unworthiness of being a lender, she said. She would not be happy until the United Kingdom has had no trade agreement with anyone. It is better to be poor than to be subject to any joint regulations.

Then there was Victoria Atkins. The last member of the three who had embarrassed during a press conference the day before. Vicky is quite good in innocence with a wide eyes, although you thought that she can secretly be a little brighter than Kemikaze and vacant even if she tries to keep it well hidden. She has the appearance of someone on whom it appeared that the story of surrender is a shit. But she cannot help herself.

Vicky had come to The Common with her company fish. Harry Le Hake. With his loud and breathless eyes for the breath, Harry was a dead ringtone for Mark François. He had a story to tell on one of his friends: Gary Le Gurnard. Gazza prefers to die to be taken by a Spanish trawler and be eaten by a stranger. And now Starmer had facilitated him to take British trawler and ate by a foreigner. It was the slim corner of the area. Lemon. Gas like many fish have been emptied. RIP.

Meanwhile, Starmer gave the impression of a man living his best life. In his usual way of Dour. He is not a man given to many manifestations of emotion. But the EU's agreement was its own personal triplet, after the agreements of India and the United States. And it was not going to hear anyone who was less than seismic and play agreements. The reset of the EU agreement was the contract of the century. Business and industry fell there. Like people who die from thirst in a desert. The conservatives had said that these transactions could not be concluded. It turned out that it was the party that couldn't make them pass.

Up set up Kemikaze and we were immediately taken to the past of Brexit. Where conservative failures are rewritten in the form of blue triumphs. The fishing agreement was nothing less than a surrender, she said. To forget momentarily that it was the same matter as Boris and Frosty had negotiated. Ah, yes, she said. They had deliberately negotiated a waste contract to hurt the diabolical Europeans. The plan had always been to develop it after five years and to agree on the agreement they had always wanted.

For a nanosecond or two, you could see the light start at dawn on Kemi. That the script she had before her was garbage. That the country had evolved. People wanted better agreement with Europe. They just didn't want to remember that they had voted for a worst. That there was no platonic ideal of Brexit. No land of abundance. And it was not as if she was about to reverse the share of all this if the conservatives had found their way in the government. There would be no price for more paperwork.

But then, Kemikaze remembered that she had nothing else and felt forced to continue. It was a very public discomfort. Even vacant and Vicky did not know where to look for. Starmer barely honored him with an answer. The conservatives were not serious. His deputies rather agreed. They started to escape en masse. Directed by the Desmond Swayne and Chris Philp, always skillfully faithful. Soon, Kemi had only miserable Mel Stride and Alex Burghart for the company.

There were a few Brexiters from the Tory Pure and Hard Bernard Jenkin, François and Esther McVey wishing to die on the hill they had spent years climbing. But they just looked lost. Pitivable really. Moaning about young people acquire experience from other countries. There was something sad and defeated about them. Xenophobia on the automatic pilot. Just go through movements because that's all they've ever known.

More revealing, there was no sign of Nigel Farage. He only knew too well that there was no mileage for the reform. Immigration is now all that matters to him. He therefore allowed his half -minded deputy to replace him. Dicky Tice is so challenged that he can only speak only in the insane alliteration of the Bureaucrats of Brussels, but now he could only repeat the word surrender several times. He looked pathetic. Out of time. The world had evolved.