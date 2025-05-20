Anthony Albanese to visit China for the second time in the middle of the Xi Jinping push for the “ mature '' ties with Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will go to China later this year to meet President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang, marking his second official visit to China in two years.

The ABC understands that the Prime Minister will attend the annual meeting of leaders, part of a high -level dialogue resumed for the last time in Canberra in June 2024 during Mr. Li's visit to Australia.

The trip follows a warm personal letter from Mr. Xi congratulating Mr. Albanese for his re -election.

In the message, Mr. Xi stressed China's interest in “promoting a more mature, stable and productive relationship” with Australia, a deliberate wink to the desire for Beijing to strengthen a supported commitment with the Labor government.

The second visit to M. Albanese among a small group of Australian prime ministers to be invited to Beijing so frequently.

He made stabilizing links with China a central priority of foreign policy during his first mandate, taking over the ministerial dialogue and leading the relationship of an prolonged diplomatic frost.

Anthony Albanian's last trip to China was largely considered a diplomatic breakthrough. (AAP: Lukas Coch))

During his first trip to China, in November 2023, Mr. XI invited him to return and see the country more, reinforcing what the two parties now describe as a “full strategic partnership”.

The trip was largely considered to be a diplomatic breakthrough, not only ensuring the release of the Australian journalist detained Cheng Lei after three years of detention, but also led to the abolition of all the remaining commercial obstacles imposed on Australian exports during the coalition government.

The date of the meeting has not yet been announced by Mr. Albanese.

Strategic window in the midst of world trade receipts

Li Qiang Acompanied Anthony Albanese at a ceremonial welcome in Beijing in 2023. (AP: Liu bin / xinhua, file))

The news of the visit comes when Mr. Albanese ends his visit to Indonesia, where he met President Prabowo Suubianto, and in Rome, where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and attended the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV.

The ABC understands that meetings in China are likely to occur in the context of a 90-day break in the American-Chinese tariff establishment, both with Beijing and Washington by backing up an additional climbing until August.

Although Australia is not directly involved in the trade war, the temporary stay has opened a space for intermediate powers to continue their own commercial and diplomatic interests.

John Fitzgerald, professor emeritus at the University of Technology in Swinburne, says that the visit shows that the Australian-Chinese relationship is “back on the right track”, but Canberra must continue to sail in a geopolitical landscape changing in the region.

“The visit must be a good thing, but it is also a return to what was normal,” said Dr. Fitzgerald.

“There have been regular and regular bilateral leadership meetings and a complete strategic dialogue with China, held every year in the two countries.”

Dr. Fitzgerald said that Australia has long been considered to be needing to balance its economic ties with China against its security alliance with the United States, but that balance has become less clear since Donald Trump came to power.

“Australia still has a balance,” he said.

“It looks more likely to balance Australia's economic dependence on China and China's desire to take advantage of this dependence against the need of Australia to build more complete security and defense relations with other countries in the region and with Europe.”

Indonesia was the first country that Anthony Albanese visited after winning a second term, meeting Prabowo suffered in Jakarta. (Instagram: secretariat.kabinet))

The re -engagement with Canberra is one of the wider efforts of China to consolidate the main economic partnerships in a changing world commercial landscape.

The largest export market for Australia, worth more than $ 210 billion per year, was reopened by the administration of Mr. Albanese, offering tangible gains in the critical sectors.

According to the government archives of China, more than 40 official Chinese delegations have visited the federal, state and territories governments in Australia since May 2022, the most concentrated in Victoria, New South Wales and the Act.

The delegations have focused on trade, education, clean energy and cultural exchange, reflecting an increasing commitment to the state level in parallel to diplomatic reset of higher level.

Bid and Taiwan Complication Pact Trade

The Minister of Trade Don Farrell and Anthony Albanese at China International Import Expo in Shanghai before discussions with Xi Jinping and Li Qiang. (AAP: Lukas Coch))

When the two leaders meet, Beijing should raise China's request to join the complete and progressive agreement for the transpacific partnership (CPTPP).

As president of the Pact this year, Australia plays a central role in the discussions between the 12 member economies, which must all approve unanimously any new entrant.

China has long asked for membership, but the parallel offer of Taiwan has made the process diplomatically sensitive, because Beijing clearly indicated its opposition to the inclusion of Taiwan.

However, Dr. Fitzgerald said that if the satisfaction of the CPTPP entry criteria was the main consideration which included being a free market for trade and business “, then clearly the People's Republic of China does not meet these criteria. Taiwan is”.

“So, in a way, it is a measure of the way in which China takes advantage of its grip on Australia.

“This is a political decision that is not based on economic or commercial considerations.”

The great challenge of Albanese is straddling the American-Chinese fence America has decided to break its trade relations with China a strategy that will end up at a huge cost. And Australia, more than any other nation, will be taken in the middle.

Australia recognizes the Chinese policy of Beijing, which means that its relations with Taiwan remain unofficial.

Support for the status quo through the Taiwan Strait remains a bipartite position in Canberra, alongside the idea that economic commitment with China can coexist with the support of Taiwan's democratic values.

Mr. Albanese's challenge will be to balance the strategic interest of Australia in an Indo-Pacific based on rules with the economic opportunity of a more in-depth trade with China.

Tourism rebounds that the commercial links were deepened

Mr. Albanese said on several occasions that his government “will cooperate with China where we can disagree where we owe and engage in the national interest”.

During his multiple meetings with his Chinese counterpart during his last mandate, he systematically raised human rights and consular issues alongside regional security problems.

Yang Hengjun remains imprisoned in China for espionage, which the pro-democracy blogger has always denied. (Supplied: Twitter))

The case of the Australian writer detained Yang Hengjun should be raised once again after sending an open prison letter by thanking the Australian government for its current efforts to guarantee its release.

Dr. Yang, who denied charges of spying, was sentenced to death suspended last year. He remains imprisoned in Beijing and began his sixth year of detention.

The case will probably be under the spotlight, as well as political and commercial and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

What the elections have revealed to the Chinese relationship of Australia Xi Jinping considers Australia as a strategic partner A relatively stable player in the midst of China's deterioration relationships with the United States.

China's decision to offer a 30 -day visa entry for Australians, until the end of 2025, has already sparked a strong increase in the interest of travel and education.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 580,500 Australian residents visited China in 2024 a jump of 85% of 313,240 years previous.

The more in -depth insurance of commercial barriers and discussions on bidirectional investment should also be on the agenda, including cooperation with renewable energies and the lease of the port of Darwin to the Chinese company Landbridge, a concern for recurring in the national security of Australia.

