United Stand in Light against Terror: PM Modi speaks with Germanys Merz | Latest news from India

May 20, 2025 10:49 p.m.

Prime Minister Modi and German Chancellor Merz have exchanged views of regional and global issues and reiterated their common commitment to fight terrorism in all its forms

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reiterated their common commitment to fighting all forms of terrorism during their first telephone conversation on Tuesday.

Leader of the Conservative Party of the Christian Democratic Christian Union of the CDU and the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz recognizes applause at his first meeting of the Party Board of Directors as a German Chancellor in Berlin on May 19. (AFP)
Modi, who spoke to Merz to congratulate him on having assumed Office, said in an article on social networks: opinions exchanged on regional and global developments. We are united in the fight against terrorism.

The two leaders have undertaken to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Germany during the conversation, which relied in the context of recent military strikes against terrorist infrastructure in the territories controlled by Pakistan. The strikes, under Operation Sindoor, were carried out in retaliation for the terrorist attack of Pahalgam last month which killed 26 civilians.

The two leaders exchanged points of view on regional and global issues and reiterated their common commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Modi and Merz have underlined the progress of the bilateral strategic partnership in the past 25 years and have agreed to work closely to further strengthen bilateral links, including in the fields of trade, investment, defense, security, innovation and technology, according to the press release.

The two leaders also noted the positive contribution made by the Indian diaspora to Germany. PM Modi also invited Merz to visit India.

There are around 250,000 Indian passport holders and people of Indian origin in Germany, which houses the third largest Indian community in Europe, after the United Kingdom and Italy.

