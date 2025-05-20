Lawyer: Jokowi never gave a copy of a diploma to PSI Frame Dian Sandi





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The legal advisor of former president Joko Widodo, Yakup Hasibuan, said that Jokowi had never given a copy of the original diploma to anyone. Yakup said Jokowi had also not given a diploma in his diploma to the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), Dian Sandi.

“Mr. Jokowi has never given a diploma in anyone to disseminate,” Yakup told the national police inquiry agency on Tuesday, May 2025.

Yakup said that his party did not know Dian's reason by downloading a photo of a diploma claimed by Jokowi's original. He respects the stages of the regional police investigator Jaya who called Dian as a witness to the Jokowi report on Monday, May 19, 2025.

Previously, the chief of public relations of the chief commissioner of the metropolitan police of Jakarta, Ade Ary Syam, said that Dian would be examined as a witness in the event of alleged false Jokowi diploma.

Dian has downloaded an alleged photo to be the original Jokowi diploma in request X. “For those who make a copy of the Pak @jokowi diploma that I downloaded in the Utas. Let yourself be calm, I downloaded the original,“Once Dian's download sound on his X account on April 1, 2025.

According to Dian, the color photo of the Jokowi diploma he downloaded was the Utas part of his belief in the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. The belief began with his conversation with Andi Pramaria, who claimed to be a colleague from the classmate of Jokowi in the UGM forestry.

“Pak Andi told me to go to university with Jokowi, he sent photos of their collegial time,” he said Tempo By phone on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Even so, Dian did not mean that he had a photo of the diploma.

Publisher's options: Mode of money laundering online Firman HERATERO

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/hukum/kuasa-hukum-jokowi-tak-pernah-berikan-salinan-ijazah-kepada-kader-psi-dian-sandi-1493846 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos