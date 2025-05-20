



President Donald Trump and his eldest son, Trump JR laughed at their respective blunders while addressing the diagnosis of prostate cancer by former president Joe Biden. At a press conference on Monday, Trump seemed to confuse the scoring of Gleason 9, and rather said that Biden had stadium cancer. Such a step does not exist.

President Donald Trump talked about the diagnosis of Biden cancer on Monday (AP)

Only one day, Donald Trump JR tweeted on a diagnosis of stadium 5, which, which again, does not exist. The most advanced stadium in cancer is stage IV, also known as metastatic or advanced cancer.

Trump Jr was also one of the first to push a theory of concealment, suggesting that the former First Lady Jill Biden knew the diagnosis of her husband well before the announcement.

“What I want to know is how Dr. Jill Biden missed the metastatic cancer of stage five or is it another concealment ???” He said on the social network of truth of his father.

On Monday, the president was addressed to journalists after signing the recovery act, which prohibits non -consensual online use of sexually explicit images and videos which are both authentic and generated by computer. He was asked about the cancer diagnosis of his predecessor. He said that the news was very sad, but added: I am surprised that it is not, you know, the public was not informed a long time ago, because to get step 9, it's long.

The 78 -year -old man then informed his doctor's journalists, saying he was proud of AS.

After Joe Biden's office made this announcement on Sunday, Trump published a note on Truth Social, saying: Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Bidens recent medical diagnosis. We express our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a quick and successful recovery.

Biden diagnosed prostate cancer.

The office of the former president said that he had received an aggressive diagnosis of prostate cancer which has spread to his bones.

“Although this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, cancer seems sensitive to hormones, which allows effective management. The president and his family examine the processing options with his doctors,” the statement said.

